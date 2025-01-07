Wisconsin keeps momentum going, takes out Rutgers on the road
John Blackwell scored 21 points and Steven Crowl had a double-double as the Wisconsin men took care of Rutgers on the road Monday night, 75-63.
Blackwell added four rebounds, three assists and a steal, as Crowl finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers.
John Tonje had 15 points and nine rebounds with a pair of blocks for the Badgers (12-3, 2-2).
Rutgers was led by Tyson Acuff, who scored 17 off the bench. Top freshman Dylan Harper played, but was limited to just 15 minutes, finishing 0-for-2 from the field. Ace Bailey, another talented freshman, had nine points and seven rebounds before fouling out.
Wisconsin shot 58 percent from the field and buried five triples in the opening 20 minutes, giving them a 43-34 lead. They also held a slim rebounding advantage and shared the ball, scoring 11 assists on 19 made field goals.
The Badgers dominated in the paint with 20 points and were plus-eight in fast-break points.
Blackwell had 13 in the opening 20 minutes with Steven Crowl adding 12.
Wisconsin finished with a plus-10 advantage on points in the paint, helping them overcome 16 turnovers.
The next game for the Badgers will be Friday when they host Minnesota.