John Tonje's injured ankle improving, but Summer League status in doubt for Utah Jazz
John Tonje has yet to make his NBA Summer League debut for the Utah Jazz due to an ankle injury.
His prognosis is improving, but the Wisconsin Badgers' second-round pick has still a long way to go.
On Sunday, Utah upgraded him to "doubtful" on the injury report, as he had been listed as "out" for their previous games.
Tonje did not play in the Jazz's Sunday night game against the Golden State Warriors, which was not surprising given his doubtful status. But the upgrade still represents progress in his recovery from the right ankle sprain.
Utah has two more Summer League games on their schedule Monday and Wednesday.
We don't know the severity of the ankle sprain, but it seems unlikely Tonje would go from doubtful to fully ready to play the next day.
That could leave Wednesday as his last opportunity to debut and start showing the Jazz why he deserves to stick on their full regular season roster come fall.
His Wisconsin teammate, Steven Crowl, also has yet to take the court for the Jazz after joining the team as an undrafted free agent. He has been a "DNP - Coach's Decision" as the team has opted to play other young players ahead of him in the rotation.