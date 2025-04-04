Wisconsin picks up second key transfer in guard Nick Boyd
The Wisconsin men’s basketball team has been active in the transfer portal. Just hours after landing Andrew Rohde, the Badgers have received a commitment from Nick Boyd.
The former San Diego State guard will be a key piece to replacing John Tonje and others who are departing.
Boyd was part of the Florida Atlantic team that reached the Final Four. He spent his first three seasons at FAU, averaging 9.3 points in 2023-24 after posting almost nine the season before with a career-high 4.3 rebounds.
From there, Boyd transferred to San Diego State, boosting his scoring to 13.4 per game while shooting 41 percent from the field. For his career, he has played in 119 games, making 82 starts while scoring 1,122 points with 400 rebounds, 303 assists, 92 steals and 178 made triples.
Wisconsin has now received two commitments while losing four players to the transfer portal.