Wisconsin basketball gains one, loses one through transfer portal
It was an eventful day for the Wisconsin men’s basketball program on Friday. While the Badgers lost another player to the transfer portal, they gained a key one through it.
Andrew Rohde, a former Virginia guard, announced his commitment to Greg Gard and Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Aidan Konop officially placed his name into the transfer portal, becoming the fourth player to do so.
Rohde will be returning home, as he is a native of Milwaukee. He started his college career at St. Thomas, averaging over 17 points on 45 percent shooting from the field.
While the Badgers were one of the teams he was talking to following his standout freshman season, Rohde ended up at Virginia, becoming a two-year starter for the Cavaliers.
The 6-foot-6 senior posted 9.3 points, four assists and three rebounds per game this past season, shooting 43 percent from the field. He averaged 4.3 points, almost three assists and two rebounds as a sophomore.
Rohde reached double figures 14 times for Virginia this past year, including 17 points in a win over Florida State. He had three straight games with nine assists in early February.
Over the past three seasons, Rohode has made 127 three-pointers, scoring 951 points with 332 assists and 263 rebounds while playing in 94 games with 84 starts.
Konop posted on social media, saying “Thank you, Wisconsin! Grateful for the relationships I’ve built with my coaches and teammates.” He will have three years remaining to compete at the collegiate level.
The 6-foot-2 freshman from Sussex, Wisconsin played in just four games this past season. He did not record a point, rebound or assist, seeing four total minutes of action.