Wisconsin slides up a spot in latest NET rankings
The Wisconsin men continue to climb back up in the key NET rankings, which are one of the main tools used to determine NCAA Tournament teams and seeding.
The Badgers, who have won six in a row to get to 14-3 overall, are ranked 23rd in the latest NET release. They own a 3-3 record in Quad 1 games and are a perfect 4-0 against Quad 2 opponents.
Wisconsin is also 2-0 against Quad 3 teams and 5-0 against Quad 4 foes.
Auburn tops the NET rankings followed by Duke, Houston, Tennessee and Iowa State. Florida, Illinois, Alabama, Kansas and Kentucky round out the Top 10.
While Illinois is the top Big Ten team, the conference also features Purdue at No. 14, Michigan at No. 15, Michigan State and No. 17 and Oregon at No. 21.
Wisconsin Moves Ahead Of Two-Time Defending National Champion Connecticut
Thanks to the recent hot streak, the Badgers have replaced Connecticut at No. 23 in the latest NET rankings. The two-time defending national champion Huskies have overcome their own slow start, as they are now 13-4 overall with a 4-2 mark in Quad 1 games.
Wisconsin also sits ahead of Big Ten rival Maryland, who checks in at No. 25 this week, along with SEC teams Missouri and Georgia.
Wisconsin’s Next Three Games
The Badgers head out West for the California swing, as they are at USC on Saturday afternoon. Following that will be a game at UCLA on Tuesday before returning home to host Nebraska on Sunday, Jan. 26.
USC is currently 73rd in the NET rankings with a record of 11-6 that includes seven wins against Quad 4 teams. UCLA is ranked 37th, as they are also 11-6 and 7-0 vs. Quad 4 foes.
Nebraska dropped five spots in the most recent release to 50th, as the Huskers are just 1-4 against Quad 1 teams with a 6-0 mark in Quad 4 games.