Notes: Wisconsin continues its strong homecourt advantage in the nonconference

MADISON, Wis. - News and notes from Wisconsin's 96-76 victory over Marquette at the Kohl Center on Saturday, improving the Badgers to 7-2 on the season.

Team notes

Wisconsin has now won four of the last five games against Marquette overall and each of its last four home contests.



The Badgers improved to 72-60 all-time against the Golden Eagles, including a mark of 6-4 under Greg Gard.



Wisconsin's 20-point win is the team's largest over Marquette since a 21-point victory (76-55) on 12/5/52.



The 20-point margin was the largest by either team in the series since Marquette's 94-64 win on March 9, 1982.

UW is now 80-25 (.762) in regular season, non-conference games under Gard, including a mark of 57-5 (.919) at the Kohl Center.



Wisconsin has won 17 consecutive non-conference home games dating back to a Nov. 10, 2023 loss to No. 9 Tennessee. That is the longest active streak in the Big Ten and the sixth-longest in UW history.



Non-Con Home Win Streaks, Wisconsin (all-time)



26 - 12/7/02 (UNLV) - 12/28/05 (LA Tech)



24 - 12/30/26 (DePauw) - 2/10/32 (Butler)



22 - 12/13/1/ (W. Kent.) - 11/12/21 (Green Bay)



21 - 11/18/97 (III. St) - 12/1/01 (Green Bay



19 - 11/15/09 (IPFW) - 11/22/11 (Kansas City)



17 - 11/17/23 (R. Morris)- 12/6/25 (Marquette)



Gard is now 220-119 (.649) as the head coach of Wisconsin, including a mark of 129-36 (.782) at the Kohl Center.



Wisconsin moved to 380-73 (.839) - the 10th-best all-time home record in the country among active venues.



The Badgers scored their most points ever against Marquette, surpassing their previous high of 93 on 12/10/16.



On the season, Wisconsin is averaging 87.9 ppg, which ranks fifth in the Big Ten.



Wisconsin went 14-for-33 (42.4 percent) from 3-point range, the school's most ever against Marquette.

The Badgers are averaging 11.3 three-pointers per game, which matches Nebraska for most in the Big Ten and 15th nationally.



The Badgers have made double-digit triples in six games this season, going 6-0 in such games.



Wisconsin went 24-for-29 (82.8 percent) at the free throw line to push its season total to 165-for-206 (80.1 percent), which leads the Big Ten and ranks sixth in the nation.



The Badgers attempted their most free throws against Marquette since going 21-for-29 on December 10, 2016. UW's 24 made free throws is the team's most vs. the Golden Eagles since going 24-for-28 on December 2, 2023.



The Badgers outrebounded Marquette, 46-33. UW's highest margin in the series since a plus-13 edge (41-28) on December 6, 2014.



Wisconsin had five scorers in double figures for the second time this season (Ball State on November 11).



UW joins USC as the nation's only team with a pair of players averaging at least 20 points per game.



- Wisconsin: John Blackwell (21.0) and Nick Boyd (20.2)



- USC Chad Baker-Mazara (20.9) and Rodney Rice (20.3)

Individual notes

Junior John Blackwell totaled 30 points, going 6-for-12 from three-point range and 8-for-10 from the foul line.



Blackwell is just the third Badger to tally at least 30 points against Marquette since 2000, joining Ethan Happ (34) in 2018 and Kirk Penney (33) in 2001.



Blackwell reached 30 points for the third time this season. Entering Saturday, Tarleton State's Dior Johnson was the nation's only other player with at elast three 30-point games this season.



Blackwell has five 30 point games in his career, the sixth highest total in school history, trailing Michael Finley (9, 1992-95), Rick Olson (8, 1983-86), Clarence Sherrod (7, 1969-71), Joe Franklin (7, 1966-68), and John Tonje (6, 2025).



Blackwell has scored at least 20 points in three straight games, five times this season and 14 times in his career. Blackwell ranked third in the Big Ten averaging 21.0 ppg this season.



Blackwell matched his career high with six three-point field goals, going 6-for-12 from the three-point line. He is now 29-for-67 (43.3 percent) this season from three-point range.



In going 8-for-10 at the foul line, Blackwell is shooting 66-for-81 (81.5 percent) on the season.



Blackwell moved into 48th place on the all-time scoring list with 1,044 career point, surpassing Willie Simms (1,015) and J.J. Weber (1,021).



Graduate student Nick Boyd posted 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Boyd has scored in double figures in all nine games this season and ranks sixth in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 20.2 ppg.



Junior Nolan Winter tallied his fifth double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds. He scored in double figures for the seventh time this season and the 24th time in his career. UW is 20-4 in such games.



Senior Andrew Rohde finished with 17 points, his most as a Badger, to go with five rebounds and four steals. Rohde went 3-for-5 from long range, connecting on his most triples in a Wisconsin unform.



Freshman Alekas Bieliauskas had his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, career-highs in both categories.



Since 2004-05, Bieliauskas is one of five Badgers to record a double-double asa a freshman, joining Ethan Happ (10), Connor Essegian (1), Josh Gasser (1), and JOe Krabbenhoft (1).



Entering the game 3-for-11 from three-point range, Bieliauskas went 3-for-3 from three-point range.

