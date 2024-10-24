Wisconsin unveils 'By the Players' alternate basketball uniforms
The Badgers unveiled their annual "By the Players" alternate uniform earlier this week, featuring the Madison skyline across the back of a white jersey with the patented red lettering.
"The details are crazy," Badgers big man Nolan Winter said.
This season will be the fifth time Wisconsin has collaborated with Under Armour to create a "By the Players" design. Last year's featured a similar white design that payed homage to the state of Wisconsin.
"Definitely gives, like, '90s vibes," Wisconsin point guard Kamari McGee said when he saw this year's design for the first time.
The shorts feature the Bucky the Badger logo on the side with an outline of the state of Wisconsin on the waistband. It's unclear when the Badgers will wear the uniforms for a game.
Wisconsin's 2024-25 regular season starts in less than two weeks with a Nov. 4 game against Holy Cross at the Kohl Center.