Wisconsin Badgers add transfer portal running back they missed on coming out of high school
The Wisconsin Badgers transfer portal haul grew even larger Wednesday morning, as the team landed commitments from a trio of offensive players.
Among the group is USC transfer running back Bryan Jackson, who has been linked to the Badgers since the start of the transfer portal window.
The long-time target becomes Wisconsin's second commit at the running back position, and he possesses a proven track record at the Big Ten level.
USC RB transfer Bryan Jackson solidifies Wisconsin RB room
A rising junior, Jackson has served in a complementary role in each of his first two collegiate campaigns.
The 6-foot, 235-pound tailback logged exactly 36 rushes in both seasons. He turned those opportunities into 188 yards and one touchdown in 2024, before totaling 123 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.
Wisconsin had offered Jackson coming out of high school but ultimately missed out. Now, they'll bring him to Madison to fill out the running back room and possibly compete for a starting job down the road.
The Badgers first RB commit of the transfer cycle, Abu Sama of Iowa State, stands as the team's clear RB1. Sama has rushed for over 575 yards in three consecutive seasons.
However, Wisconsin likely will require the services of several running backs in the 2026 season, meaning Jackson will compete with returnering players Darrion Dupree and Gideon Ituka for touches.
Dupree led Wisconsin in rushing last season, but the rising junior dealt with injuries throughout the year and most of his production came in one game, logging 131 yards and two touchdowns against Illinois.
Ituka suffered an injury to the head and neck area in Week 12 and did not appear in a game the rest of the way.
If Jackson earns a role in 2026 and shows well, he could be squarely in the running to replace Sama as the Badgers' top running back in 2027, as Sama will have exhausted his eligibility.
And while the former three-star recruit's numbers at USC don't stand out, Jackson is a quality back.
According to PFF, 107 of Jackson's 123 rushing yards last season came after contact. In 2024, he earned a 75.1 run grade.
Better yet, he hasn't fumbled the ball at the college level.
