All Badgers

Wisconsin women roughed up by Indiana, suffer first Big Ten loss

Wisconsin drops 83-52 decision to Indiana in return to Big Ten play

Dana Becker

Indiana's Karoline Striplin (11) is blocked by Wisconsin's Serah Williams (25) during the Indiana versus Wisconsin women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.
Indiana's Karoline Striplin (11) is blocked by Wisconsin's Serah Williams (25) during the Indiana versus Wisconsin women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wisconsin women saw their five-game win streak come to an abrupt end on Saturday, falling to Indiana, 83-52.

Coming off close wins over Rutgers and Butler, the Badgers (10-3, 1-1) were done in by turnovers, committing 18 that led to 24 points for the Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0).

Indiana also hit nine 3-pointers and held a 22-4 advantage in fast-break points. Lilly Meister had 20 points with Shay Ciezki adding 14. Both Yarden Garzon and Sydney Parrish scored 13 with three made triples for the Hoosiers. 

Serah Williams had a team-high 13 points with 11 rebounds to lead Wisconsin, as Carter McCray joined her in double figures with 10. Lily Krahn did have eight off the bench with a pair of 3-pointers. 

Wisconsin is back in action to close out 2024, hosting Minnesota on Tuesday. The game will stream live on B1G+ beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball