Wisconsin women roughed up by Indiana, suffer first Big Ten loss
The Wisconsin women saw their five-game win streak come to an abrupt end on Saturday, falling to Indiana, 83-52.
Coming off close wins over Rutgers and Butler, the Badgers (10-3, 1-1) were done in by turnovers, committing 18 that led to 24 points for the Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0).
Indiana also hit nine 3-pointers and held a 22-4 advantage in fast-break points. Lilly Meister had 20 points with Shay Ciezki adding 14. Both Yarden Garzon and Sydney Parrish scored 13 with three made triples for the Hoosiers.
Serah Williams had a team-high 13 points with 11 rebounds to lead Wisconsin, as Carter McCray joined her in double figures with 10. Lily Krahn did have eight off the bench with a pair of 3-pointers.
Wisconsin is back in action to close out 2024, hosting Minnesota on Tuesday. The game will stream live on B1G+ beginning at 3:30 p.m.