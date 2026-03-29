Elite In-State Forward Locks in Official Visit to Madison

The basketball talent inside the Badger State in the 2027 recruiting cycle is something to behold. On3 considers five recruits from Wisconsin as four-star prospects, while 247Sports calls it four.

Wisconsin basketball is one step closer to capitalizing on all that talent in its backyard, as high-priority recruit Donovan Davis just booked an official visit to Madison on April 13. It's the first of five official visits the four-star prospect has lined up currently.

NEWS: Donovan Davis, the No. 42 overall prospect in the class of 2027, has locked in five official visits in April, he tells @247Sports



Story: https://t.co/wY0BzPjM7B pic.twitter.com/JbaeMq0SKp — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) March 29, 2026

The 6-foot-7 Davis, who hails from Kaukauna, plays for Freedom High School and Team Herro on the EYBL circuit. He's currently ranked as the consensus No. 2 player in the state behind Gonzaga commit Dooney Johnson.

Davis has visited the Badgers' program several previous times in an unofficial capacity. It'll be interesting to see if securing the first official visit on his list gives Wisconsin any kind of leg up in his recruitment.

Donvan Davis Official Visit Schedule:

Davis is also slated to visit Iowa (April 15), Marquette (April 17), Nebraska (April 20) and Iowa State (April 29), the latter of which is also considered a major player in his recruitment. The Cyclones have had plenty of luck recruiting the Dairy State historically and have also secured pledges from the last two No. 1 recruits in the state, Yusef Grey Jr. (2026) and Jamarion Batemon (2025).

It's no surprise that big-time programs are making a serious run at Davis. 247Sports has the forward ranked No. 42 nationally, while On3 has him at No. 82 — he's a consensus top-100 player nationally.

Sharif Chambliss, who's leading the charge for the Badgers, will have to fend off serious competition for Davis' services. Still, it's worth noting that Wisconsin was his first offer in June of 2024. There's plenty of familiarity here for the Badgers, something they'll need to capitalize on in what promises to be a hotly contested recruitment.

Wisconsin currently has no verbal commitments in the class of 2027.