Wisconsin basketball offers rising 2027 prospect with NBA bloodlines

Wisconsin Lutheran High School four-star power forward Kager Knueppel is now officially a targeted prospect by the Wisconsin Badgers.



The 6-10 in-state prospect in the 2027 class took an unofficial visit to campus on Sunday and to see Wisconsin beat Iowa and received a scholarship offer from the program, according to Prep Hoops.

Wisconsin Lutheran junior Kager Knueppel has picked up a scholarship offer from Wisconsin coach Greg Gard. — Mark Miller (@WisBBYearbook) February 23, 2026

Wisconsin joins Purdue as Big Ten offers for Knueppel, who also has offers from Butler, DePaul, and Toledo. He is currently ranked No. 79 overall, No. 12 among power forwards, and No. 5 in Wisconsin on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.



He is the younger brother of Kon Knueppel, who was a five-star prospect in the 2024 class and signed with Duke out of high school. He spent one season with the Blue Devils before being drafted fourth overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. He's averaging 19.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Charlotte Hornets, as well as being on pace to break the NBA record for three-pointers made by a rookie.

Related: Badgers coach Greg Gard travels to see top 2027 Wisconsin target

Kager plays more as a stretch forward as he grows his game for the reigning division 1 state champions. Averaging 13.5 points on 54.5 percent shooting and 6.4 rebounds last season, Kager is scoring 17.6 points per game with 7.4 rebounds per contest.

He's unlikely to stay at two high-major offers, as Kager has reportedly been receiving interest from Arkansas, Marquette, and, of course, Duke, as Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer has already scouted Knueppel a couple of times.