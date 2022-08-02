Wisconsin Football Media Day: Paul Chryst press conference recap

Football season is officially here.

With the Wisconsin Badgers football team set to begin fall camp on Wednesday, head coach Paul Chryst and select players were available on Tuesday for a local media day at Camp Randall Stadium.

Meeting with reporters for just over 15 minutes, Chryst answered questions about his team and what lies ahead for the Badgers during the 2022 season.

Here is a brief synopsis of what the head coach had to say entering his eighth fall camp in charge of his alma mater.

Chryst began his availability by stating that fall camp is the shortest phase of preparing for the season, but that it is the most important.

When asked about transfer windows and the portal, Chryst mentioned that he did not have a problem with how it has gone for his team both. He understands the rationale for players leaving and joining programs around the country.

Chryst also talked about Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig and his role as a leader on the defense. You can watch his full response to a question about Herbig below.

On NIL and recruiting, Chryst noted that "the letter of the law is it's not to be used for inducement. I don't think that's the case."

Chryst also mentioned that he is happy with the recruiting department they have in place, which features seven assistants and a graphics team.

The Wisconsin head coach had positive things to say about the work of punter Andy Vujnovich, who is entering his senior year with the Badgers. You can see his entire answer below.

Chryst discussed his excitement for the backfield of Braelon Allen, Chez Mellusi, and Isaac Guerendo. Mellusi told media members that he is '100%' and ready for fall camp.

When asked about what he is hoping to see from Graham Mertz, Chryst had several key aspects he is looking for, most notably confidence and consistency. You can once again see his entire answer to the question below.

On the roster shared by UW, one notable addition to the coaching staff was former Wisconsin running back Rachid Ibrahim. He is listed as an offensive assistant, and the assumption is that he will aid Al Johnson with the running backs after spending all of his career with Pittsburgh and Wisconsin at the position.

Wisconsin outside linebacker Aaron Witt was still in a scooter during media availability, as he had another setback on his road to recovery. The redshirt sophomore has struggled to return from injury after flashing some ability as a true freshman in 2020. He was unavailable for interviews.

One exciting note for fans, the Badgers will hold an open practice on August 21. Practice will begin at 3:30 p.m. CST, and there will be events for kids beginning at 1:30 as well. A complete press release is available here.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.