3 keys to Wisconsin leaving Iowa with the Heartland Trophy
Wisconsin travels to Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes for the annual battle for the Heartland Trophy. After coming up short in their upset bid over Penn State, the Badgers will need everything they have to take down a tough Iowa team on the road, but three keys stand out above the rest.
1. (Somehow) slow down Kaleb Johnson
Outside of players who play their home games on blue turf (Ashton Jeanty), Iowa's Kaleb Johnson has been the best running back in college football this season. He is averaging an insane 7.8 yards per carry and he's topped 100 rushing yards in all five of the Hawkeyes' wins this season.
A narrow September loss to Iowa State was the only game this season where Johnson surpassed 100 yards and Iowa still lost. Wisconsin's best formula for getting the Hawkeyes off their game will be slowing down Johnson. Michigan State and Ohio State held him to under 100 yards for the only time this season, which hindered Iowa to only 13.5 points per game in those two contests.
2. Make Brendan Sullivan beat you with his arm
Longtime Iowa starting quarterback Cade McNamara is dealing with a concussion, putting Northwestern transfer Brendan Sullivan in line to make his first start with the Hawkeyes. Last week against his former team, he filled in for McNamara and played well. He completed 9 of 14 passes for 79 yards and added eight carries for 41 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
Under the same breath of trying to slow down Johnson, Wisconsin will need to stack the box and force Iowa to throw the ball with its new quarterback. He looked solid last week, but the Badgers need to make him prove it under the lights in a rivalry, primetime game.
3. Braedyn Locke needs to take care of the football
Defensive coordinator Phil Parker and Iowa boast one of the best defenses in college football once again this season. If there is a place to attack it would be through the air. Iowa has allowed 211.8 passing yards per game this season, which ranks 55th-best in college football.
Wisconsin will need to test Iowa's secondary, but Braedyn Locke has thrown an interception in every single start that he has made this season. If he is able to take care of the football and the Badgers hit a few deep passes, they could find some success moving the ball on the Hawkeyes' defense.