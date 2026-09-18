3 Matchups that Will Decide the Game Between Wisconsin and Eastern Michigan

Like last week against Western Illinois, Saturday’s game versus Eastern Michigan shouldn’t come down to one or two positional battles. Wisconsin has the edge on paper at every position group and it needs to look the part for fans to feel any sort of confidence heading into Big Ten play.

Ideally, the Badgers use this as a tuneup game and clean up a few — or a lot of — things before making the trip to Happy Valley for a date with Penn State.And as I said, the game may not come down to a couple individual or positional battles, but here are three matchups I have an eye on for Saturday.

Noah Kim versus the Wisconsin secondary

Through three games this season, Kim has thrown just one interception. He hasn’t been a walking turnover, but Wisconsin needs to make an effort to change that at Camp Randall. His experience in the Big Ten gives him an upper-hand over most MAC quarterbacks when playing on the road against a power-conference opponent, but Mike Tressel’s defense needs to force a mistake or two.

Turnovers were a point of emphasis for the defense all offseason and the staff believes it has a group that can take the ball away. We’ve yet to see it, however, as the Badgers’ defense hasn’t forced a turnover in 2026.

I don’t mean to limit the ability to force a turnover to the secondary, as it could just as easily come from a Sebastian Cheeks strip sack or Mason Posa or Cooper Catalano punching it free on a run play, but those three I trust to wreak havoc, the secondary not as much.

Sep 12, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Javan Robinson (2) during the game against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far, it doesn’t necessarily feel like there’s a true ball hawk in the defensive back group, but maybe Javan Robinson reminds us why he was highly-touted in the portal. Matt Jung also seems to fly around the field to make tackles, so maybe he comes down with a pick.

I’d love for the secondary to pick off Kim at least once, but even if it’s the front seven with a pick or forced fumble, I need to see a turnover.

Colton Joseph versus the Eastern Michigan secondary, particularly Caleb Dobbs

On the flip side of the first key matchup, Joseph simply needs to have a good day. I addressed the matter in yesterday’s storylines, but Joseph’s play against Western Illinois, albeit banged up, simply won’t cut it as Big Ten play arrives.

This week, he has a final opportunity to find his footing and pick apart an inferior defense. Dobbs leads the country in pass deflections with five, but had a quiet day against Michigan State as the Spartans decimated the Eastern Michigan defense.

Joseph will have to be conscious of where Dobbs is on the field, as he’s without a doubt the Eagles’ top defensive back, but I expect receivers to be open and it’s up to Joseph to hit them. I don’t need to see him go for 350 yards and four touchdowns, but he needs to prove he can be on target throwing an out route near the sticks or hitting a tight end up the seam.

Accuracy was a known issue coming in with Joseph, so it’s important he shows improvement in that facet before the Badgers go on the road to face a top-15 team.

Sep 12, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abu Sama versus Zach Mowchan

Mowchan owns 30 total tackles in 2026, tying him for the nation’s leading mark. Granted, Eastern Michigan has played three games already, but that’s still 10 tackles a game. He’s also deflected three passes. He can be a game-changer for the Eagles.

Sama’s first two carries went for over 100 yards last week, but after that, he quieted down. Running the ball has to be the identity for Wisconsin’s offense and Sama is the No. 1 back. I expect the Badgers’ offensive lines to create some holes for Sama to reach the second level, which is where he’ll meet Mowchan.

We know Sama is capable of breaking tackles, but Mowchan has been a tackling machine, which is why I think this is an intriguing individual matchup. For Sama to have a big day on the ground, he’s not only going to need to break tackles, but make Mowchan miss, which is easier said than done.

This message goes for the running back room as a whole as I expect to see a number of guys get carries once again, but Sama is the starter and the guy who’ll take the blame if the backs don’t perform.