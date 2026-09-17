Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Wisconsin vs. Eastern Michigan

Wisconsin football got into the win column for the first time in Week 2, but it was an up-and-down performance that left Badgers fans feeling more shaky than ever about the 2026 campaign.

Head coach Luke Fickell and his squad have a chance to right the ship in Week 3 with a more commanding victory against another weaker opponent against whom the Badgers are heavy favorites.

As Wisconsin looks to make it two straight wins before Big Ten play opens with a daunting trip to Happy Valley to face Penn State, here's my spread and over/under picks for Week 3 with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Wisconsin -23.5

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First of all, the spread is noticeably much smaller for Wisconsin's second buy game. Eastern Michigan is a better football team than Western Illinois of the FCS, but there's also the fact that the Badgers failed to cover the massive 40-plus point spread last week.

There's also the rather direct comparison that's hard to ignore. Last week, the Eagles fell at the hands of Michigan State 35-7 in a 28-point defeat. It was only a two-score game until just over five minutes to go in the third quarter, however — Eastern Michigan played the Spartans much closer than the box score indicates.

The Badgers are absolutely good enough to beat the Eagles by 24-plus points. But it's more about how this game unfolds. If Eastern Michigan is able to control the ball and clock by putting together several double-digit-play drives, like the Leathernecks did last week, Wisconsin won't cover the spread.

I also think if the Badgers can't create any splash plays like the 72-yard touchdown run on their first play from scrimmage or their blocked punt safety Carson Van Dinter scooped up for six, they'll have a hard time putting too much distance between themselves and the Eagles on the scoreboard.

I'm not sold on the fact that Eastern Michigan is going to be able to possess the ball. They're only averaging 88 rushing yards per game (currently No. 121 in the country) and their quarterback Noah Kim isn's nearly as mobile as Western Illinois' Kennedy McGill.

But can the Badgers create splash plays? Can they come out with the fire and focus necessary to dominate an inferior opponent for four quarters? Fickell simply hasn't covered the spread against bad teams in his Wisconsin tenure, and frankly, I'll need to see it to believe it at this point.

Prediction: Eastern Michigan +23.5.

Total: 44.5

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Jai'mier Scott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin's defense shouldn't have too many problems with the Eagles. I could see Kim authoring a touchdown drive, maybe two at the most. Two touchdowns, or a touchdown and a couple field goals, is what I expect out of Eastern Michigan.

If that's indeed the case, that means the Badgers are going to have to score at least 31 points for the over to hit. Do you trust Wisconsin's offense to orchestrate four touchdown drives and a field goal against Eastern Michigan? If there's any hesitation, which there should be after the game Colton Joseph just had in Week 2, the under becomes the logical choice here.

Again, the Badgers simply don't score as many points as people expect them to and perhaps they should in these buy games under Fickell. While I believe the defense has a strong week, we have yet to see a truly clicking, in-rhythm Wisconsin offense, which leads me to believe the under is the better play Saturday morning.

Prediction: Under 44.5.

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