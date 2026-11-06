3 Matchups To Watch in Wisconsin Vs Rutgers: Badgers Should Have Advantages Across the Board

Following a brutal defeat at the hands of rival Iowa, Wisconsin returns home to take on Rutgers on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights currently sit at 15th in the conference standings and have struggled mightily with every quality opponent, only having beat Howard and Maryland.

In what should be a great opportunity for Luke Fickell’s group to bounce back, here are the individual matchups I’ll be watching.

Honorable mention: KJ Duff versus Wisconsin defensive backs

The reason for the honorable mention distinction is that Duff is listed as doubtful for the game. Should he play, the Rutgers receiver is one of the best in the nation and presents probably the biggest challenge of the season for a secondary which struggled mightily last week.

Antwan Raymond versus Wisconsin’s front seven

Raymond, by all means, has been great for the Scarlet Knights, despite the team’s 2-6 record. At 5.5 yards per carry, the junior tailback has totaled 733 yards on the ground this season, ranking second in the Big Ten and 23rd nationally.

Especially if Duff isn’t able to go, Raymond will be the workhorse for Rutgers’ offense as it looks to upset the Badgers on Saturday. Wisconsin’s run defense has been elite all season, and while it didn’t play its best a week ago, it was by no means bad.

For the Scarlet Knights to have any chance in this game, they’ll need Raymond to have a big day on the ground to move the sticks and keep the clock moving. Last week, as Rutgers played Michigan to the final second, losing 28-21, Raymond tallied 11 carries for 85 yards.

Oct 31, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond (3) gains yards after catch as Michigan Wolverines cornerback Zeke Berry (10) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the receiving game, Raymond is a threat, as he’s been prone to break off big receptions, including a 32-yard gain through the air last week. The volume, however, is not a major concern. Raymond hasn’t logged more than three receptions in any game this season.

Should Raymond reach the second level on Saturday afternoon, it becomes the duty of Mason Posa, Cooper Catalano and other linebackers to stop him there. If he can’t break off big plays, it’s hard to envision this Rutgers offense finding much success.

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AJ Surace versus Wisconsin’s secondary

Staying on the defensive side of the ball, the Badgers’ secondary was terrible last week in Iowa City. Luckily for that unit, it’s facing a quarterback that wasn’t expected to start entering the season. Following an injury to season-opening starter Dylan Lonergan, Surace has been inserted into the starting role.

Surace made his second start of the season last week against Michigan, completing just three of his 12 attempts. The three completions did amount to 123 yards, aided by an 80-yard touchdown to Jourdin Houston.

On the season, Surace has thrown for 662 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. His other start this season came in September against Boston College when he threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns, but four interceptions.

Understandably so, when he got the start against the Wolverines, Rutgers kept the ball out of the air. The Badgers’ secondary has been by no means elite and generating takeaways, but in a week where it desperately needs to respond, Surace has been prone to errant throws.

Whether or not it’s interceptions or simply forcing Surace into tough throws, this secondary can negate any chance the Scarlet Knights have in this game by getting to the backup quarterback.

Wisconsin’s offensive line versus Rutgers’ run defense

Wisconsin offensive lineman Emerson Mandell (75) is shown during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Eastern Michigan 54-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No matter who is playing quarterback on Saturday, Wisconsin is going to want to run the ball. Whether it’s to get Joseph back in rhythm with his legs, or take pressure off Ryan Hopkins if he gets the nod, a reliable presence on the ground will be priority No. 1.

Conveniently for Jeff Grimes, Rutgers has offered little to no resistance against opposing offenses on the ground. The Scarlet Knights are currently allowing 194.4 rushing yards per contest on 5.48 yards per carry. Through eight games, opponents have also scored 16 rushing touchdowns against Rutgers.

Badger fans want nothing more than for the program to return to a run-heavy identity, but for whatever reason, there’s been a lack of emphasis on maximizing touches for running backs this season. Joseph is a talented runner, but even then, guys like Abu Sama and Darrion Dupree have looked good, but haven’t received the volume to back it up.

Maybe this is a game that Grimes views as an opportunity to help Joseph regain confidence or build confidence for Hopkins so the ball goes to the air a fair amount, but at the end of the day, this offense’s strength — if it has one — lies on the ground.