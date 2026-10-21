USC vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8

The USC Trojans secured a second straight win in Week 7 when they beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 31-23. The Wisconsin Badgers could've also had a big win when facing UCLA, but ultimately lost by a score of 17-7.

The two teams will now face each other in a fascinating Big Ten showdown in Week 8. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

USC vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

USC -3 (-108)

Wisconsin +3 (-110)

Moneyline

USC -150

Wisconsin +125

Total

OVER 50.5 (-108)

UNDER 50.5 (-110)

USC vs. Wisconsin How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 24

Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC

USC record: 6-1 (3-1 in Big Ten)

Wisconsin record: 4-2 (2-1 in Big Ten)

USC vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

USC is 2-5 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-3 in USC's last seven games

Wisconsin is 3-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 3-3 in Wisconsin games this season

USC vs. Wisconsin Key Player to Watch

Jayden Maiava, QB - USC Trojans

If Jayden Maiava can play as well as he's shown at times, the sky is the limit for the Trojans. He has completed 67.9% of passes for 2,045 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. With Wisconsin sporting one of the best secondaries in the country, the battle between Maiava and the Badgers' pass defense is going to be what decides this Big Ten game.

USC vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Best Bet

I'm going to take the points with Wisconsin in this game. As I wrote above, the battle of this game is going to be Maiava against the Wisconsin secondary. The Badgers rank 10th in opponent EPA per pass and 19th in opponent pass success rate. Their defense as a whole is one of the best in the country, and their ability to run the ball offensively makes them a tough matchup for any team to face.

USC's defense has been horrible, specifically when it comes to stopping the run. The Trojans rank 118th in opponent rush EPA and 95th in opponent rush success rate.

Styles make fights, and the Badgers' ability to run the ball offensively and stop the pass defensively is going to give them an advantage in this game.

Pick: Wisconsin +3 (-110) via BetMGM

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