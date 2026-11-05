3 Wisconsin Badgers Who Could Be Difference-Makers During the Stretch Run

Wisconsin still has a lot to play for over these final four games. The Badgers are 5-3, a bowl game is back on the table and there's still a chance to put together a pretty good season.

Getting there is going to take more than just playing better as a team. Wisconsin needs some of its best players to step up, and there are a few guys I'm going to be watching a little closer over the next month.

One is starting to become a bigger part of the offense, while the other two have already shown how much they can do for this defense. If Wisconsin is going to finish strong, these three could have a lot to do with it.

WR Jaylon Domingeaux

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jaylen Watson (3) defends a pass to Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux (9) Oct. 31, 2026 during a Big Ten football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaylon Domingeaux is probably the player I'm most interested in watching over these last four games. He caught six passes for 86 yards against Iowa, and on a day when Wisconsin didn't get much going offensively, he was one of the few guys who gave them something.

I'd like to see Wisconsin go back to him against Rutgers. Six catches isn't a huge number, but it was enough to make me wonder if the Badgers have found something here. The opportunity should be there for him.

I'm not expecting him to suddenly put up huge numbers every Saturday. Just give Wisconsin a few plays in the passing game when it needs them. After what we've seen from this offense at times, I'll take that.

OLB Sebastian Cheeks

I keep coming back to Sebastian Cheeks when I watch this defense. It feels like he's always around the ball, especially when Wisconsin cranks up the heat and gets after the quarterback. At this point, that's not really a surprise anymore.

Cheeks already has six sacks through eight games. He got another one against Iowa, and that's what I want to keep seeing from him. Don't overthink it. Let him go after the quarterback.

There are four games left and I'd like to see how high that sack number can get. Wisconsin is going to need some big defensive plays somewhere along the way. Cheeks would be one of my first guesses to make a few of them.

LB Cooper Catalano

Iowa Hawkeyes tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) dives for the pylon to score a touchdown as Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Cooper Catalano (44) tackles him Oct. 31, 2026 during a Big Ten football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sixteen tackles is a busy afternoon. That's what Cooper Catalano had against Iowa, and it matched what I thought I was seeing while I watched the game. He was around the ball a lot.

That's really what I want from Catalano the rest of the way. I don't care if he finishes with another 16 tackles or gets anywhere close to it. When the play comes his way, get there and finish it.

Catalano has been one of the guys I've come to trust on this defense. With four games left, I don't see that changing. There are probably going to be a few Saturdays when Wisconsin needs somebody to clean up a play, and I'm expecting to see No. 44 somewhere nearby.

Four games can change a lot about how this season is remembered. Wisconsin still has a chance to finish strong, and I'm interested to see which guys take advantage of these last few weeks.

I have my eye on these three for different reasons. I'm curious to see if Domingeaux gets another chance to be involved after what he did against Iowa. With Cheeks and Catalano, I pretty much know what I'm getting at this point. I just want to keep seeing it.

But somebody is going to have to make a few big plays along the way. These are three guys I wouldn't mind betting on.