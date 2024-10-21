3 possible kickoff times announced for Badgers' date with Hawkeyes in Iowa
The Big Ten has announced Week 10 kickoff times and network assignments... kind of. Wisconsin's matchup next week against Iowa does not have a kickoff time or network yet, but we do know that it could be a prime-time game.
The FOX Big Noon Kickoff slot will be held by Ohio State against Penn State. The CBS 2:30 p.m. CT slot will be Oregon and Michigan, but the prime-time 6:30 p.m. CT NBC window is wide open. Either Wisconsin's game against Iowa or Minnesota's game against Illinois will be played under the lights.
The Badgers have a prime-time contest this week against No. 3 Penn State, while Iowa will host Northwestern at 2:30 p.m. CT. Minnesota hosts Maryland and Illinois will travel to No. 1 Oregon. The outcomes of all four games will impact which games get slotted where in Week 10, but it's pretty clear that Wisconsin could be getting another night game with a national TV audience.
Wisconsin will look to break a two-game losing streak against Iowa in the battle for the Heartland Trophy. The Badgers have not won in Iowa City since 2018. The time and network designation for the 98th playing of their rivalry will be officially confirmed following the games this weekend.