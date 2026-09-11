3 Storylines I'm Watching Closely in Wisconsin's Home Opener Versus Western Illinois

When a game is supposed to be as one-sided as Wisconsin’s tilt with Western Illinois should be, there’s not a ton to read into in the week leading up. The Badgers are coming off a deflating loss to Notre Dame, but a date with an FCS team coming off a 41-10 loss of its own marks a chance to bounce back.

As I mentioned when I broke down key matchups in this game, if there’s any sort of struggle from Wisconsin, there’ll be bigger things to discuss that gameday storylines. But at the end of the day, there’s only 12 games on the schedule, so there needs to be something you can take from each game, even when the opponent is rather insignificant.

Here are a few storylines I’ll be following on Saturday night.

Can the Badgers dominate an inferior opponent?

Luke Fickell’s Wisconsin teams have posted some blowout wins, but not many. In his fourth season, I’d argue that this is the weakest opponent he’s faced in Madison. That should certainly be a sigh of relief, but it also comes with a little bit of pressure.

If Wisconsin can’t throttle the Leathernecks for 60 minutes on Saturday, Fickell may keep his job, but it would likely be an indicator of another unpleasant Big Ten season, which would likely result in his departure.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is shown during the first quarter of their game against Notre Dame Sunday, September 6, 2026 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Each season of Fickell’s tenure, Wisconsin has had a few non-conference games it should have dominated, but it has failed to do so in many instances. Now, with an opportunity against an FCS opponent coming off back-to-back 4-8 seasons, and back-to-back 0-11 seasons in the two years prior, the stage is set for the Badgers to deliver a major home victory.

Nothing about Western Illinois jumps off the page as troublesome. I don’t like applying the transitive property to college football scores, but Illinois State beat the Leathernecks 41-10, so if Wisconsin can’t win this game by five scores, there’s reason for major concern.

I expect a dominant effort, but it’s certainly not a given based on what we’ve seen the past few years which is why this is a noteworthy storyline in my eyes.

Getting healthy

Kevin Heywood was active in week one, which didn’t come as a major surprise. Emerson Mandell, however, didn’t suit up. His status remains up in the air for this week two, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the staff holds him out once again.

In addition to the two linemen which headlined injury reports throughout camp, PJ Wilkins got dinged up in the season-opener, and Eugene Hilton — who was in-and-out of live action during camp — was once again mentioned in that same conversation.

Ideally, Fickell won’t need his starters to play much more than the first half, which would be a major victory in terms of getting guys extra rest. As for guys like Mandell, Wilkins and Hilton, I wouldn’t be opposed to those guys not suiting up at all.

This team needs game reps before Big Ten play, but at the end of the day, reps against an opponent of Western Illinois’ stature likely don’t move the needle all that much. Plus, next week’s matchup with Eastern Michigan would be an opportunity to clean some things up against a better opponent ahead of conference play.

With how injuries have plagued the Badgers in previous seasons, I’m all for resting guys this week, even if they could play. Either way, I’m looking for Wisconsin to leave this game with no additional injuries and the less the two-deep guys have to play, the better.

How full will Camp Randall be?

Wisconsin football fans storm the field after their team beat #23 Washington Saturday, November 8, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Washington 13-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This isn’t a storyline that will affect the outcome of the game, but having grown up in a family with season tickets, I think this could be the worst-attended home opener of my lifetime. If that is the case come Saturday night, I get it. The combination of a poor season ticket renewal rate and a lowly FCS opponent points to a scarce crowd at Camp Randall this week.

As I mentioned earlier, it’s critical for Wisconsin to dominate this game for anyone to have any belief in the program to turn a corner this season. Beyond the product on the field, a blowout win is the bare minimum if Fickell wants to fill seats.

Having 50,000 fans versus a sell-out crowd won’t make a difference in this contest, but down the line, when teams like USC and Minnesota visit Camp Randall, the Badgers are going to want a boost from their home crowd. If they can’t dominate Western Illinois, fans aren’t going to want to show up in frigid weather.

I won't read too much into the attendance. I get that fans don’t want to spend time and money on a bad product. It’s pretty simple. Win games and fans will show up. Still, it’s as uninspired as I’ve seen this fanbase for a home-opener that I can remember, so it feels notable in a game which shouldn’t have much to discuss.