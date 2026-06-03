Former Wisconsin Football Star Inks Monster Extension
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Former Wisconsin football star Nick Herbig put up big numbers during his time in Madison. In three seasons, he totaled 21 sacks, 11 of which came in his final season with the Badgers before declaring early for the NFL Drafft.
He was taken criminally low in the draft, falling to the fourth round before being picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 132nd pick, where he would join forces with former Wisconsin football star T.J. Watt, proving yet again that Wisconsin was among the best programs at producing linebackers for a long stretch of time.
During his first three seasons with the Steelers, Herbig has been a rotational player, providing depth behind Watt and Alex Highsmith. Despite the limited playing time, Herbig has made his mark with the Steelers. Through three seasons in Pittsburgh, he has totaled 16 sacks, nine forced fumbles and an interception.
Apparently, the Steelers have liked what they've seen with Herbig. They clearly see him as a big part of the future of the franchise, signing him to a monster 4-year, $100 million deal, including $42 million guaranteed.
With the new contract, Herbig will be a mainstay on the Steelers' defense this year and beyond, alongside Watt and Highsmith to create one of the more formidable pass-rushing groups in the AFC.
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Christian Borman is Wisconsin native that has been covering Wisconsin Athletics since 2018, focused on Badger football, basketball, and recruiting. In the past, he has written for Badger of Honor, and BadgerNotes, among others.Follow christianborman