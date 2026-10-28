5 Key Hawkeyes to Know Ahead of the Badgers’ Battle for the Heartland Trophy

Riding the momentum of a dominant 24-7 win over USC, No. 25 Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1) faces another tough test with a road trip to Iowa (5-2, 2-2) on Halloween.

The Hawkeyes were ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll before falling out of the rankings after a 13-10 loss at Minnesota this past weekend. Their only other defeat came in Week 5, when then-No. 5 Ohio State handed Iowa a 31-14 loss at home.

As usual, Kirk Ferentz’s squad is tough, physical and stingy on defense. Offensively, however, the Hawkeyes face several questions. The quarterback battle between Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski remains unsettled, while the status of star running back Kamari Moulton is a major concern after he exited the Minnesota game with an injury.

Despite those uncertainties, Iowa remains a formidable opponent, particularly at home. With the Heartland Trophy on the line, here are five Hawkeyes to know ahead of Saturday’s rivalry showdown.

Hank Brown/Jeremy Hecklinski, Quarterbacks

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) and Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown (9) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa’s quarterback competition was hotly contested throughout the offseason, and the battle has carried into the regular season. Brown appeared to seize control of the starting job early, but an injury against Ohio State in Week 5 opened the door for Hecklinski.

The junior capitalized on the opportunity, throwing three touchdowns in a blowout win at Washington the following week. Hecklinski retained the starting job against Minnesota but struggled, completing 9-of-16 passes for just 62 yards and an interception before being replaced by Brown. The senior didn’t fare much better, finishing 11-for-21 for 136 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Through seven games, Brown has thrown for 968 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 61.4 percent of his 145 attempts. Hecklinski, meanwhile, has totaled 472 passing yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 61.2 percent of his 67 attempts.

Both quarterbacks were on Iowa’s roster last season but saw limited action behind Mark Gronowski. Brown previously played at Auburn before transferring to Iowa ahead of the 2025 campaign, while Hecklinski began his collegiate career at Wake Forest, where he didn’t attempt a pass as a freshman.

The two offer different skill sets under center. At 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds, Brown possesses prototypical quarterback size and a strong arm. Hecklinski is smaller at 5-foot-11 and 201 pounds but offers greater mobility and more of a gunslinger mentality.

With neither quarterback distinguishing himself against Minnesota, it was anyone's guess who would get the nod under center for the Hawkeyes until Ferentz announced it would be Brown Tuesday afternoon. Still, there's a chance we see both quarterbacks given their struggles. Regardless of who’s under center, the Badgers will look to replicate the relentless pressure they generated against USC. Making Iowa’s quarterback uncomfortable and forcing mistakes could go a long way toward securing another victory, this time on the road.

Xavier Williams, Running Back

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Xavier Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, star running back Kamari Moulton exited the Minnesota game with an injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

L.J. Phillips Jr., who handled the bulk of the carries after Moulton went down, is also absent from the depth chart, raising questions about his health. That leaves Williams atop the depth chart and potentially in line for a significant workload Saturday.

The junior has rushed 25 times for 187 yards (7.5 yards per carry) and three touchdowns across six appearances, adding four receptions for 28 yards and another score. Much of that production came in Week 3 against Northern Iowa, when Williams exploded for 151 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries. He also enjoyed considerable success against Wisconsin last season, rushing seven times for 55 yards and two touchdowns in a dominant Iowa victory.

At 5-foot-10 and 228 pounds, Williams is a stout, physical runner who also possesses enough burst and change-of-direction ability to break off big gains. Nathan McNeil and Braeden Jackson will likely also factor into the rotation, but if Moulton and Phillips are both unavailable, Williams figures to shoulder a considerably larger workload against the Badgers.

Cam Buffington, Linebacker

Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Cam Buffington | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Phil Parker is among the best in the country at developing talent, and Buffington has emerged as perhaps his biggest breakout player this season.

The junior entered 2026 with just 28 career snaps under his belt but has looked anything but inexperienced while taking on a major role. His 62 tackles (36 solo) lead the Hawkeyes, and he’s added 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and 14 pressures. Buffington’s 87.9 PFF grade is the highest on Iowa’s entire roster and ranks 16th nationally among linebackers.

The in-state product has an imposing frame at 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds, combining physicality with the athleticism and football IQ to make his presence felt all over the field. He’s recorded at least six tackles in all seven games, including 10 against Minnesota last week. Moving the ball against Iowa’s defense will be no easy task for Wisconsin, and Buffington figures to be right in the thick of things.

Zach Lutmer, Safety

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thrust into a starting role in 2025, Lutmer burst onto the scene as an All-Big Ten honoree and entered 2026 with lofty expectations. Through seven games, the senior has recorded 45 tackles (21 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and four pass deflections. He was particularly active in last week’s loss to Minnesota, tallying a team-high 11 tackles (four solo).

Lutmer is a versatile defender who can line up in a traditional safety role over the top, move into the box closer to the line of scrimmage or occupy Iowa’s hybrid CASH position. While he’s remained heavily involved and productive as a tackler, the senior has also missed nine tackles and taken a step back in coverage this year, earning a 57.7 PFF coverage grade.

Despite certain struggles, Lutmer’s track record speaks for itself, and his versatility makes him a player Wisconsin must account for. However, his inconsistencies in coverage could present opportunities for the Badgers to exploit, particularly if they can isolate him in favorable matchups.