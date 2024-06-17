5 most impactful 2025 recruits committed to Wisconsin
Luke Fickell has found his recruiting rhythm in year two in Madison. The Badgers currently have the No. 12 ranked 2025 recruiting class in the country, but which players could be considered the best of the best in the class of 2025?
1. Mason Posa, LB (Albuquerque, NM)
Posa is the No. 1 ranked player in Wisconsin's class and it comes with good reason. Standing at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, he is everything you want in a Big Ten linebacker. He held top offers from Alabama, Oregon and USC but opted to come to Madison. He is the type of recruit that completely alters a program's overall class.
2. Eugene Hilton Jr., WR (Zionsville, IN)
Eugene Hilton Jr. is much more than just the son of former NFL pro-bowler T.Y. Hilton. He is a dynamic four-star wide receiver who has all of the traits to contribute very early in his collegiate career. Fickell and his staff beat out some of the top programs in the country to land his commitment.
3. Cameron Miller, WR (Atco, NJ)
If there is anything year one of the Fickell era showed us, it's that Wisconsin needs to improve its passing game with better receivers. Standing at 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, Miller is a bit raw, but he played both ways at corner and receiver last season as a junior. He has the chance to be a dynamic playmaker in Madison.
4. Logan Powell, OL (Phoenix, AZ)
Offensive line is never the flashiest position, but four-star recruit Logan Powell has a chance to be the next stallworth tackle for the Badgers. At 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, he has the versatility to play along the interior or as a tackle. He is a very clean prospect and there is a reason he finds himself in the top 300 of most lists.
5. Landyn Locke, QB (Rockwall, TX)
Wisconsin has opted to go the transfer portal route with quarterbacks in each of the first two seasons under Fickell, but that doesn't mean Landyn Locke isn't still a big-time commitment. He is the younger brother of current Badgers' QB Braedyn Locke, making an interesting dynamic in the quarterback room in the future. Ultimately, he is a talented player at one of the best high school programs in Texas.