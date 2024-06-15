Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class is now top-five in the country
After landing a pair of four-star commitments from wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. and linebacker Mason Posa, the Badgers have vaulted into the top-five of the best recruiting classes in the nation in 2025.
Wisconsin has 19 players verbally committed to its 2025 recruiting class. Rivals.com ranks their class No. 5 in the country, with an average star rating of 3.26. Not far behind is 247Sports, slotting the class as 12th-best, and On3 has them at No. 21. The difference in ranking is in large part due to each publication putting a different emphasis on the total number of players versus the average player rating.
The class is highlighted by five different consensus four-star recruits: Posa and Hilton Jr., along. with Ohio cornerback Jaimier Scott, Arizona offensive tackle Logan Powell and Virginia safety Remington Moss.
Last cycle, the Badgers had 22 players signed to the 2024 recruiting class, so there is a chance that they're not done adding more talent to this year's group. Head coach Luke Fickell was heralded for his development at Cincinnati, turning three-star players like Sauce Gardner and Desmond Ridder into NFL prospects, and now at Wisconsin he is getting top-level talent to work with.
The current rankings are subject to change, with Early National Signing Day still six months away, but this is an amazing start in the second year under Fickell. The recruiting momentum they have now proves that Fickell's message is working and he is continuing to build the program in the right direction.
Full 2025 class (19 commitments)
- LB, Mason Posa (Albuquerque, NM)
- WR Eugene Hilton Jr. (Zionsville, IN)
- OT, Logan Powell (Phoenix, AZ)
- WR, Cameron Miller (Atco, NJ)
- OT, Nolan Davenport (Massillon, OH)
- OT, Michael Roeske (Wautoma, WI)
- CB, Rukeem Stroud (Tampa, FL)
- TE, Nizyi Davis (Indianpolis, IN)
- DL Torin Pettaway (Middleton, WI)
- LB, Cooper Catalano (Germantown, WI)
- CB, Jaimier Scott (Cincinnati, OH)
- LB, Brenden Anes (Franklin, TN)
- S, Remington Moss (Fredericksburg, VA)
- CB, Jahmere Washington (Chicago, IL)
- QB, Landyn Locke (Rockwall, TX)
- OT, Cam Clark (Dexter, MI)
- S, Grant Dean (Neenah, WI)
- LB, Samuel Lateju (Lawrenceville, NJ)
- ATH, Luke Emmerich (Monticello, MN)