5 Standouts from Day 10 of Wisconsin Football Fall Camp

On the eve of Tuesday’s practice which is open to the public, Wisconsin took the field for practice No. 10 of fall camp. With Tuesday expected to feature a lot of live periods for fans to learn about the team, today felt lighter, but still featured plenty of back-and-forth between the offense and defense.

Here’s a few guys on either side of the ball who stood out this morning.

Jacob Harris

Jeff Grimes once again used a variety of packages, meaning multiple tight ends saw first-team snaps, but it was Harris who made noise today.

During some work in the red zone with no pass rush, Harris proved why he could be a weapon around the end zone at 6-foot-6, 265 pounds. The Bowling Green transfer scored two touchdowns in the period. The first came on a throw which was a bit behind him, but he showcased his strong hands and reached back to pull in the touchdown.

The second touchdown grab was less contested, but another example of Harris being able to find weak spots in coverage and be a big target for his quarterback. Once Harris freed himself, he made an easy grab for the score. It was another day of Harris showcasing his rare fluidity for a guy his size, continuing to prove that he could be a valuable weapon for Grimes and Colton Joseph.

Wisconsin tight end Jacob Harris. | Christian Borman.

Nicolas Clayton

To say Clayton looked dominant at certain points today would be a major undersell. It’s no secret there’s a role to be had for somebody on the edge, and if today was any indication, Clayton could fill that hole, and do so in a big way.

At one point today, it felt like he completely took over a live period. He started his takeover with a tackle for loss, and then almost immediately, blew up the following play with what would have been a sack. The sophomore came through the line of scrimmage essentially untouched, and while there was no tackling today, it was an obviously dominant two-play stretch for Clayton.

Sebastian Cheeks is continuing to produce with consistency. Clayton is one of the edge rushers who has stood out on multiple occasions, but it will be about staying consistent to provide Mike Tressel with a second guy he trusts in a high-usage role this fall.

Shamar Rigby

Despite an iffy quarterback situation at Oklahoma State in 2025, Rigby managed 351 receiving yards. He hasn’t gone live much yet this camp, but he stacked a second-consecutive big day today.

He had a slow start to the day, dropping a touchdown in a red zone period, but came alive in 11-on-11 action. On likely the longest play of the day from scrimmage, he wiggled free along the sideline and caught a deep ball from Deuce Adams.

In the final live period of the day, with the offense working from about the 10-yard line, Rigby pulled down a contested catch in the endzone.

The Oklahoma State transfer is continuing to ramp up as he just started going live, but he’s already earned reps with the ones and twos and produced, which is a welcoming sight for a receiver room that will need multiple guys to make jumps in production.

Wisconsin wide receiver Shamar Rigby (7) is shown during practice Thursday, August 13, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matthew Traynor

We haven’t seen much of Traynor yet in Madison. He played some on special teams in 2025, but not a ton defensively, and saw his season end due to injury. Today, he made a few plays that fired up the defense, which must feel good for the former Richmond safety.

Traynor started his standout day with a good pop in the run game, and while he didn’t get the opportunity to take the tackle to the ground, you could tell he was jacked about the hit. Not long after, he made back-to-back plays, much to the liking of his fellow safeties.

He once again stepped up and delivered a big pop in the run game, and before his teammates had stopped celebrating, he stepped up and delivered another big hit on a receiver in the flat, jarring the ball loose for a pass breakup.

Like Carson Van Dinter who’s been making plays throughout camp, snaps may be hard to come by for Traynor with Matt Jung and Marvin Burks solidified as the starters, but depth is never a bad thing.

Abu Sama

It’s especially difficult to evaluate the run game during a practice not in full pads, but even so, it felt like a good day from the running backs, especially Sama. What stood out the most from the Iowa State transfer today was his patience.

Ideally, he’ll be running behind a healthy offensive line in a few weeks at Lambeau Field, but Eric Mateos is trying different combinations up front right now, and Sama adjusted accordingly. Sama’s play of the day in my eyes came in the final live period, with the offense working from the 10-yard line.

On a play designed for Sama to get a touch, there wasn’t an obvious hole right away. Instead of forcing the issue, he hesitated for a moment, giving his offensive line a little extra time to create space, and in doing so, allowed a clear path to the end zone to become available.

Again, evaluating the rushing attack in a practice with no tackling is hit-or-miss, but it felt like Sama was finding holes and going untouched for a chunk of yards on a good number of his carries.