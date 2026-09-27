Winners and Losers from Wisconsin's 24-20 Win at No. 13 Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — At first, Wisconsin football looked like it was about to get its doors blown off in Happy Valley.

The Badgers proceeded to completely shut down Penn State in the second half, and with the game on the line, Colton Joseph tight end Jacob Harris connected on a 72-yard touchdown pass that will live on in Wisconsin lore for a long time.

Below, Badgers On SI hands out winners and losers from Wisconsin's thrilling 24-20 upset win over No. 13 Penn State:

WINNERS

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jacob Harris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DL Charles Perkins

Perkins was responsible for Nittany Lions' quarterback Rocco Becht's first turnover of the 2026 season. After Wisconsin's first drive of the second half stalled out, Becht's pass was swatted into the air by defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV, after which it fluttered into Perkins' hands to set gift the Badgers three points. Any time a 330-plus pound individual picks off a pass, he's a winner in my book.

DL Hammond Russell IV

Russell got the Badgers' fourth sack of the season, and he was also largely responsible for Perkins' aforementioned interception. The veteran defensive lineman has been a rock-solid presence in the middle of Wisconsin's defense, and he had his best game yet in the Cardinal and White in Happy Valley.

CB Javan Robinson

Robinson was excellent for the Badgers. In the game's first 30 minutes, he had a pass-breakup on third down, a sweet tackle on Nittany Lions' running back James Peoples and another good break on a third down pass to ensure Penn State would punt. In the second half, he swatted several deep balls, including multiple on Penn State's final drive. Robinson is a ball player, and he saved the game for Wisconsin on multiple occasions.

RB Darrion Dupree

Dupree had a heinous drop on a crucial 3rd-and-12, but the tailback made a big impact for the Badgers' offense, one that had to operate without Abu Sama for much of the game. He finished with 52 rushing yards as well as four catches for 44 yards as Wisconsin's second-leading receiver, and he was a legitimate weapon for this offense especially when nothing else was working. Dupree's contact balance and ability to find extra yards were on display yet again. He's Wisconsin's best running back right now.

TE Jacob Harris

Harris' 72-yard touchdown won Wisconsin the game. What a catch. What a run. What a stiff arm. He finished with five catches for 105 yards and one score, but that's a play that Wisconsin fans will remember forever.

WR Eugene Hilton Jr

Hilton finally scored his first touchdown in a Badgers uniform. On 3rd-and-10 from Penn State's 11, with Wisconsin down 10 points, he ran a corner route from the slot and got a foot down in the back of the end zone to bring the Badgers within three points. He only had one other catch for 18 yards, but he was instrumental in the win and he reminded us about his tremendous hands and body control Saturday night.

LOSERS

WR Shamar Rigby

Rigby once again got plenty of playing time, and once again did very little with it. He had a nice 11-yard reception over the middle...and also dropped a very catchable ball on the sideline. It's been an odd season for a receiver who was Wisconsin's most accomplished at the Power Four level before the season.