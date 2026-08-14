Big 12 Transfer Having a Productive Camp in Wisconsin Secondary

You can pencil in Marvin Burks and Matt Jung as the starters at safety for Wisconsin. After practice Friday, Luke Fickell said you want 22-24 guys on either side of the ball you trust in a game setting, which means which two safeties make up the second unit is an important question to answer during the second half of camp.

Jack Cooper has tested a number of combinations behind Burks and Jung. Iowa State transfer Carson Van Dinter has been the lone reserve taking solely second team reps, with Cairo Skanes and Grant Dean sharing the majority of reps at the other safety spot.

The standout trait for Van Dinter is his speed. Throughout camp, he’s made plays coming up to stop the run, getting in the backfield, in coverage and chasing down ball carriers in open space. As camp has progressed, however, he’s proved to be more than an athletic freak.

“He's really grown in the, really, the situational football, what we expect out of calls, you know, what we're trying to get done schematically with coach Tress [Tressel], credits to him,” Cooper said. “ He's really grown. Still got things to work on, but he's definitely come a long way since the spring.”

Today was another productive day for the redshirt sophomore. Early in the practice, Van Dinter logged a pass breakup, and followed it up with an interception during a 7-on-7 period.

During today’s 11-on-11 work out on the grass, Van Dinter picked up another pass break up. He’s been making plays in the secondary all camp, and today was no different.

Van Dinter Continues to Shine

Van Dinter during practice on August 6. | Christian Borman

He has the physical traits to be a playmaker not only in the secondary, but stopping the run, and he’s flashed both of those things throughout camp. Cooper spoke to the value of having veterans at both starting safety spots, but Van Dinter certainly offers upside backing them up.

Snaps may be limited on defense for backup safeties, but special teams could be where Van Dinter makes an impact for Wisconsin this fall. Fickell mentioned Van Dinter specifically as a guy who could take on a leadership role within special teams units.

Fickell wants to be among the best in the country on special teams, and thinks that Van Dinter, among others, could achieve that without having to include guys like Jung, Cooper Catalano or Mason Posa on those units.

Van Dinter may very well see the field defensively and make an impact this fall, but given the stability Jung and Burks offer at his position, it feels like him being a playmaker on special teams, while providing an occasional defensive boost should be the expectation.

With multiple years of eligibility, and athletic traits that already stand out, Van Dinter projects as a key defensive contributor long term. Cooper said he’s benefitted greatly from playing under Jung, so come this time next summer, Van Dinter could be looked at as a quality starting safety.