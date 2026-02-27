Wisconsin Badgers Football Ticket Revenue Ranked Ahead of Rivals Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota
The Wisconsin Badgers haven't put a great product on the football field over the past few seasons, but it hasn't stopped fans from showing up to support their team at Camp Randall Stadium.
Compared to their Big Ten peers, UW is still doing well when it comes to ticket revenue at home games.
According to The Athletic, the Badgers raked in $25.8 million through the gates in the 2025 fiscal year, which would only include the 2024 fall season.
That ranked seventh in the conference, despite Wisconsin finishing tied for 12th in conference record that season.
Ahead of their peers
UW brought in more ticket revenue than many of its closest rivals including Iowa, Michigan State, Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota.
It helps that Camp Randall is one of the larger stadiums in the Big Ten in terms of capacity, but the Badgers still brought in more money than UCLA, which plays in the larger Rose Bowl stadium.
Ticket sales for Wisconsin are likely to show a decline in the 2026 fiscal year, reflecting another down year for the Badgers on the field in 2025, but UW should still remain comfortably ahead of its peers for now.
Luke Fickell has done a good job building more excitement for the upcoming 2026 season with more than 30 new players coming in through the transfer portal.
That renewed optimism, plus a much easier schedule on paper, should keep fans coming to Camp Randall Stadium to see what the team can achieve this fall.
If they can start winning significantly more games, they can start to challenge teams right ahead of them like Washington, Oregon and Nebraska for a higher spot in the Big Ten revenue rankings.
If the losing continues, they could quickly fall behind Iowa, who was right on their tail in the most recent numbers.
