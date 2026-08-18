Badgers CB Says He's Already Been Studying CJ Carr, Notre Dame Offense for a Month

It's not uncommon, of course, for college football players and coaches to begin preparing for marquee openers months and months beforehand.

Luke Fickell said back in July that he's already six or seven games into film study on the Fighting Irish, and he also mentioned that it would be a distinct focus of fall camp:

"As we go into fall camp, we’ll talk about it a lot more. We all know it’s there," he said. "But I think what it does is that there’s a heightened awareness as we roll into fall camp, that first game in particular is something you have to be incredibly ready for.”

The Badgers are of course well aware of the daunting, blue and gold-colored challenge that awaits them on a Sunday night at Lambeau Field with the eyes of the college football world watching.

Wisconsin's secondary is going to have to be particularly ready to roll; the Fighting Irish boast one of the nation's most exciting gunslingers in third-year quarterback CJ Carr.

After a stellar debut season in South Bend in which he tossed for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions on 66.6 percent completion while adding three scores on the ground, he's considered a Heisman favorite.

Arizona State transfer cornerback Javan Robinson clearly understands the magnitude of the Badgers' first opponent, and he's taking the necessary steps to prepare.

“I’ve already started (watching film)," he told reporters, saying his prep for the Irish started in mid-July. "I’ve got a little idea already about how to approach that game.”

Considering how crucial the matchup between Carr, Notre Dame's receivers and the Badgers' defensive backfield is, that's exactly what you want to hear out of your senior CB1.

Robinson's film habits go way back

Wisconsin CB Javan Robinson. | Christian Borman.

Football players need to be film junkies to some degree, of course, but Robinson is a particularly studious defensive back.

“Growing up, my dad was a coach. So I’ve been studying and watching film and understanding stuff when I was five years old. I grew up in a home where my dad was a head coach, I used to watch film with him. Growing up, that’s always something I’ve been good at," he said.

If you think five years old sounds a little young to teach a child the schematics of football, don't tell that to the Robinson family.

“He would just go over the basic stuff. Receivers, this split, he’s not gonna be able to run this type of route," the cornerback continued. "He just taught me a lot about the game at a very young age.”

We still have to see it on the field, but the Badgers' secondary appears vastly improved from a year ago, and the veteran, professional mindset of Robinson is a big reason why.