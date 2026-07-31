After enduring a gauntlet of a schedule during a disappointing 4-8 showing in 2025, Wisconsin is set to face a much more manageable slate in a critical 2026 campaign for embattled head coach Luke Fickell. As the season approaches, Badgers On SI ranks the top players at each position among the Badgers’ 12 regular-season opponents, starting with quarterback.

1. CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin faces a stiff test at Lambeau Field in Week 1 against Notre Dame, led by Carr. After appearing in just one game and redshirting in 2024, the former four-star recruit took hold of the starting job in 2025 and flourished. Over 12 games, the young signal-caller threw for 2,741 yards while completing 66.6% of his passes with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, adding three scores on the ground. On the heels of an encouraging first campaign as a starter, Carr enters the 2026 season among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy while leading a Fighting Irish team with National Championship aspirations.



Carr is a savvy processor with high-level intangibles, stellar accuracy and the arm talent to attack defenses over the top. The 21-year-old won’t beat opponents with his legs and does his best work within structure as a rhythm passer, making it imperative for Wisconsin’s pass rush, which has plenty to prove, to consistently collapse the pocket and force Carr off his spot if the Badgers hope to pull off the upset.

2. Jayden Maiava, USC

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After starting his career at UNLV, Maiava transferred to USC ahead of the 2024 season and emerged as the Trojans’ top option under center in November. As a full-time starter last year, he threw for 3,711 yards while completing 65.8% of his passes with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, in addition to six rushing touchdowns. Working in Lincoln Riley’s pass-heavy offense, Maiava completed at least 20 passes in eight of 13 games.



He’s a confident passer with a quick release and impeccable touch on deep throws. The redshirt senior’s aggressive nature can lead to explosive plays and highlight-reel moments, though it can also prove costly, as Maiava threw at least one interception in seven of USC’s final nine games in 2025. Takeaways are something the Badgers will look to capitalize on when Maiava and the Trojans visit Camp Randall Stadium in Week 8.

3. Malik Washington, Maryland

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing 2025 in College Park, as the Terrapins dropped eight straight contests to close the season after opening 4-0. As a true freshman, Washington threw for 2,963 yards while completing 57.7% of his passes with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.



He also flashed his dual-threat ability, rushing for 303 yards and four scores. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 231 pounds, Washington is a physical specimen with the tools to develop into a first-round NFL Draft pick, though he’s still raw and has room to improve his accuracy and limit turnovers. In the first Big Ten start of his career, Washington completed 18 of 34 passes for 265 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns in a 27-10 win over the Badgers in Madison. Wisconsin will have an opportunity to exact its revenge in a Week 11 road matchup against Maryland.

4. Rocco Becht, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Becht enters his first season at Penn State, though he brings plenty of experience as a three-year starter at Iowa State. After throwing for more than 3,000 yards and 20-plus touchdowns in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Becht took a step back in 2025, throwing for 2,584 yards while completing 60.5% of his passes with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions, plus eight rushing scores. The dip in production was disappointing, though it’s reasonable to believe playing through a torn labrum in his left shoulder all season played a role in the field general’s more modest campaign.



Becht is a tough veteran who’s comfortable throwing on the run and getting the ball out quickly, though his arm strength isn’t overly impressive. While the redshirt senior changes schools for his final college season, he’ll still play for the same head coach, as Matt Campbell enters his first season at Penn State after spending the previous 10 seasons at Iowa State. The Badgers are set to travel to Happy Valley and square off with the Nittany Lions in Week 4 to kick off conference play.

5. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most infamous names of the NIL era, Iamaleava had an uneven first season at UCLA after spending his first two years at Tennessee. In 11 games, the former five-star recruit threw for 1,928 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His 64.4% completion rate, 505 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns all marked career highs, but Iamaleava’s overall production and effectiveness throwing downfield were disappointing on a 3-9 Bruins team.



The Long Beach, California native has the ideal size and mobility of a modern quarterback to go along with notable arm strength, but his processing and ability to read the field remain key areas for improvement. With new head coach Bob Chesney arriving from James Madison and bringing in 41 transfers, Iamaleava will be playing in a new system with a potentially improved supporting cast around him. The Badgers will find out whether Iamaleava can take a step forward and tap into his prospect pedigree when UCLA hosts Wisconsin at the Rose Bowl in Week 7.