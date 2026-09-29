Wisconsin Football has Found its Lockdown Cornerback in Javan Robinson

Wisconsin cornerback Javan Robinson was targeted 10 times against Penn State. He allowed just two receptions, and finished with three total pass breakups.

But none of those PBUs were bigger than the two on Penn State's final drive, their last shot to score after being completely stifled by the Badgers' defense in the second half.

On the first, Nittany Lions wideout Brett Eskildsen got a step on Robinson. But Robinson regained his footing, closed the gap between himself and the receiver and leapt into the air to knock the ball away at the catch point.

"That one play down the sideline where he slipped, didn’t panic, caught up and made a play on the ball, is a reflection of who he is and how he goes about his game," head coach Luke Fickell remarked.

On the second, Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht stepped up in the pocket and launched another deep ball, this one traveling to the end zone. Once again, Robinson held up in coverage and was all over receiver Chase Sowell, this time not having to make up any ground as he was stride for stride when he swatted away the pass.

For as furious a comeback as Wisconsin had orchestrated, the Nittany Lions had a chance to win the game in the final seconds. It came down to mano a mano, wide receiver versus cornerback. Both times, against two receivers taller than he is, Robinson came through.

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Brett Eskildsen has a pass broken up by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Javan Robinson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m looking at the receiver’s eyes. If I see his eyes get big, I know the ball’s coming. And also I’ll hear people saying ball, and then I just play his hands from there. You know, just look at his hands, make sure I get my hands in between his," he said.

Robinson, of course, is a grizzled veteran. The former Washington State and Arizona State cornerback played 1,623 snaps before he ever put on a Wisconsin uniform. That wealth of experience was instrumental in his ability to make two game-saving PBUs under immense pressure.

“Just being in a lot of those positions. Played a lot of ball. When stuff like that happens, you gotta know, ‘I still got time. Ball still has to travel, I still got time,'" he said.

“I feel like a lot of my career, I’ve been in a lot of games where it came down to the last drive, the last possession. It’s a comfortability thing for me. Like okay, another one of these games," the cornerback continued.

In Week 3, Robinson gave up a touchdown to Eastern Michigan wide receiver Nick Devereaux one-on-one in coverage. Such is life in the defensive backfield; a corner who doesn't get beat is a corner who doesn't play. But it's safe to say that Wisconsin will take Robinson saving his best reps for what is, to this point, the most important defensive series in the Badgers' young season.

Robinson's leadership

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Javan Robinson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson put the clamps on Penn State receivers all night Saturday. But his impact goes beyond his own personal performance. He's easily the most experienced player in Wisconsin's cornerback room, and he certainly acts like the elder statesman.

“It’s always been me. When I got here, I was asked to be more of a leader just because I was one of the older guys in the room. We do have a younger group that’s very good, but being the voice in the room that’s like, ‘Hey, whatever’s going on other side of the ball, that has nothing to do with us. We still have to do what we do. We’ve gotta make sure we stay locked in and do what we have to do,'" he said, referring to how he kept his fellow corners focused even as the offense struggled mightily.

Games like Saturday night are exactly why you need players like Robinson. He's played nearly 2,000 snaps at this point. He's been to the College Football Playoff. He knows what it takes to win at an extremely high level. He knows what it takes to win in an unforgiving, raucous environment like Beaver Stadium.

Robinson also knows how to keep his teammates' emotions in check and keep them dialed into the task at hand. It's fair to wonder if the Badgers' defense plays as well as it did against Penn State without leaders like Robinson keeping his teammates' heads where they need to be amidst Wisconsin's offensive struggles.

“You do hear a little, ‘damn, what’s going on.’ But you just have to tell them, ‘Bro, it’s good. We control what we control, do what we do.’ And the game will play out how it’s supposed to play out if we keep doing what we’re supposed to do," he said.

Again, Robinson hasn't been perfect this season, and he won't be perfect the rest of the way. He'll get beat again downfield. Heck, he might even give up another touchdown. But in terms of leadership, moxie, confidence and competitiveness, Robinson is everything you want in a CB1.