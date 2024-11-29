Badgers fall to Minnesota in battle for axe, likely ending 22-year bowl streak
For the first time in 23 years, the Wisconsin Badgers will finish a football season with a losing record.
The Badgers (5-7) fell to Minnesota 24-7 at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, giving the Gophers (7-5) the rights to Paul Bunyan's Axe for the third time in the last four years. This loss cemented Wisconsin's first five-game losing streak since 1991.
Unless Wisconsin somehow gets into a bowl game with five wins due to APR, which looks unlikely, a 22-year streak of bowl appearances will be broken. The Badgers have been to a bowl in 27 of the last 28 years, last missing one when they went 5-7 in 2001.
This was another rough game for Braedyn Locke and the Badgers' offense, who were without one of their top receivers in Will Pauling. Locke finished 15 of 32 for 130 yards and one touchdown. Wisconsin running backs Tawee Walker and Darrion Dupree combined for just 51 rushing yards on 21 attempts.
The Gophers led 14-0 at halftime and 21-0 early in the third quarter. The Badgers had just three first downs in the first half, their fewest in a first half since 2001. When they picked up their fourth midway through the third quarter, the fans at Camp Randall gave a sarcastic cheer. Locke was 5 of 13 for 37 yards and two sacks in an ugly first half for the Wisconsin offense.
The Badgers had some life when a Minnesota penalty helped set up a Vinny Anthony II receiving touchdown late in the third quarter, but their next possession ended in a missed field goal that would've made it an 11-point game. Wisconsin then went three-and-out and the Gophers tacked on a field goal to put the game away.
Max Brosmer threw two touchdowns for Minnesota, which got 143 rushing yards from Darius Taylor. The Gophers out-gained the Badgers 374 to 166 on the afternoon.
Luke Fickell and Wisconsin now head into an offseason of soul-searching. The Badgers need to find a replacement for Locke at quarterback in 2025. Tyler Van Dyke, who opened this season as the starter, could use his final year of eligibility. Other options include current freshman Mabrey Mettauer, incoming freshman Carter Smith, or a QB from the transfer portal.
After a highly disappointing season that ended in a five-game collapse, there will be pressure on Fickell to turn things around next year.