Early Signing Day: Physical tailback Qwantavius "Fatboy" Wiggins signs with the Wisconsin Badgers

MADISON, Wis. – It didn't take long for Qwantavius Wiggins to fall in love with the University of Wisconsin.



With a strong senior season opening up power-conference scholarships for him, Wiggins got a scholarship from the Badgers at the end of October, watched Wisconsin upset No.24 Washington in rainy Camp Randall Stadium on his official visit, and committed not long after returning home. He made it official on Wednesday when he signed with the Badgers, give



We take a closer look at Wiggins and how his addition improves the program.

The Bio

Hometown: Fairburn, Georgia

High School: Langston Hughes

Position: Running Back

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Three stars, rated No.52 running back and No.857 overall

Commitment date: November 11, 2025



Stats

Wiggins delivered 1,161 total yards and 18 scores as a senior in 2025. He finished junior season at Langston Hughes with 126 carries for 1,124 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 8.9 yards per carry. The numbers are comparable to his junior season where he had 112 carries for 1,003 yards (9.0 YPC) and 12 touchdowns in 12 games, including six catches for 125 yards.

UNBELIEVABLE ❗️@QWiggins08 scores his 3rd TD of the night 🔥🏈



He currently has 4 carries for 181 yards.



2Q: @WeAreNewnan 0 @RecruitLangston 19



Stream ⬇️https://t.co/3T601LguR9 pic.twitter.com/Jm9KiPdQ9S — GPB Sports (@GPBsports) September 27, 2025

Recruiting Competition

Wiggins initially committed to Florida International on June 18 over Memphis, Minnesota, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, South Florida, UAB, and more. He flipped his commitment to Wisconsin on November 11. He took an official visit to Florida State in early November, prior to his Wisconsin official, and had also picked up a late offer from Auburn.

On Wisconsin

“They produce a lot of running backs. If I came into that room, I would have a chance to play early.”

- Wiggins to On3



Scouting Report via 247sports' Andrew Ivins

"He's had a really impressive senior campaign. A slashing runner with the power to handle inside work and the foot speed to pull away from defenders. He's very effective on counters and draws with his vision as he picks a lane and commits to it. Quick to shift gears in traffic and can avoid tacklers with his suddenness. Not a true bulldozer but has a compact frame and tends to always be finishing forward. Type of kid that can be a multi-year contributor in the Big Ten and thrive in a committee approach."

Check out my full season highlights @DukestheScoop https://t.co/XOBJplXisR — Qwantavius “Fatboy” Wiggins (@QWiggins08) December 29, 2024

Our take

Identifying, recruiting, and earning a commitment from Wigging so quickly is a credit to Wisconsin running back coach Devon Spaulding, who likely realized they needed to more depth to the position after not taking a tailback last recruiting cycle and going through a plethora of injuries this past season.



Wiggins nickname is "Fatboy," given to him at a young age due to his fat cheeks. Years later, speed is Wiggins' biggest weapon with a 4.42 40-yard dash. Often during his senior season, Wiggins made one cut and blasted through the line. In a game earlier this season, Wiggins had touchdown runs of 43, 53, and 80 within his first four games. Had he not shared the backfield with Florida commit Carsyn Baker, Wiggins would had generated bigger numbers. If he didn't teare his meniscus at the end of his junior season, he likely would have received greater interest.



All those were fortunate for Wisconsin, which added a physical tailback in Wiggins who plays with good balance and can fight through weak tackles. Improving with his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, Wiggins looks like a player bigger than his listed weight who can run over, through or past any defender in his way.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: