Badgers football collapses in blowout loss at Nebraska
The sight for the Badgers football team Saturday afternoon was that of Nebraska fans flooding Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., listening to House of Pain's "Jump Around" and celebrating bowl eligibility for the first time in eight years.
That came after the Badgers were crushed 44-25.
A 10-point swing at the end of the half was the beginning of the issues for the Badgers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten). Trailing 14-10, they marched down the field on a 10-play, 73-yard drive that all went for naught when Nathaniel Vakos' 41-yard field-goal attempt was off the mark. Nebraska went on a 10-play, 76-yard drive that was capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Raiola to Jahmal Banks for a 21-10 lead. That left just 17 seconds left in the half, but then things got even worse.
Tawee Walker fumbled after a 6-yard gain and Nebraska recovered at the Wisconsin 31-yard line with 11 seconds remaining in the half. After a quick 12-yard pass from Raiola to Jacory Barney Jr., John Hohl made a 37-yarder.
That made it 24-10 Nebraska (6-5, 3-5) at the half.
The Badgers went three-and-out on their opening drive of the second half, and Nebraska added three more points on a nine-play, 46-yard drive that Hohl capped with his 45-yarder. The Badgers moved the ball down the field after that, going 41 yards in nine plays, but the drive was stalled when Walker was stopped for a loss on fourth-and-2.
The Cornhuskers marched right down the field — 74 yards in seven plays — and Dante Dowdell ran for a 3-yard score.
Down 34-10 at that point, the Badgers finally got some offense going, getting a 32-yard run from Darrion Dupree, a 15-yard facemask penalty from the Huskers and a 24-yard touchdown pass from Braedyn Locke to Bryson Green.
After holding Nebraska to a field goal on the ensuing drive, the Badgers found the end zone again on a quick drive in which Locke hit Vinny Anthony II for a 58-yard touchdown pass. Locke found Green for a two-point conversion, too, cutting their deficit to 37-25 with 8 minutes, 30 seconds still to go in the game.
But Nebraska went on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that Dowdell capped with a 1-yard rushing score.
Dowdell had 10 carries for 41 yards and three touchdowns overall.
Locke played well under center despite the lopsided final margin, completing 20-of-30 passes for 292 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The Badgers had 407 yards of total offense, including 115 on the ground. But the 10-point swing at the end of the first half was a punch in the gut, and they couldn't ever find ways to stop the Huskers.
Raiola went 28 of 38 for 293 yards and a touchdown for Nebraska. Emmett Johnson had 113 yards on 16 carries. The Huskers overall racked up 473 yards of total offense and put together a dominant end to the first half.
It's a brutal loss for the Badgers. With just one game remaining, they absolutely need a victory against arch-rival Minnesota, whom they host on Black Friday in Madison, Wis., for an 11 a.m. kickoff.