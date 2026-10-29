Badgers Latest Injury Report Throws a Wrench in Their O-Line Plans vs. Iowa

Wisconsin's offensive line has been a continuous work-in-progress throughout the 2026 campaign. 12 Players have seen the field, while eight players have played at least 60 snaps. The Badgers have trotted out five different starting combinations along the offensive front through seven games this season.

It may be looking at its sixth Saturday at Big Noon Kickoff in Kinnick Stadium against Iowa.

Wisconsin's initial injury report was mostly status quo, except for one surprising inclusion. Fifth-year senior offensive lineman Barrett Nelson, who started for the Badgers at right guard in Week 8 in the win over No. 16 USC, was listed as doubtful on the Wednesday night injury report. He and running back Nate Palmer, who hasn't played since Week 5 against Michigan State, are the two Badgers with a "doubtful" designation ahead of the enormous showdown with Iowa in Week 9.

What Nelson's potential absence means

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Barrett Nelson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nelson got his first action of the season at right guard with the Badgers desperately looking to find a combination that both protects quarterback Colton Joseph and finds push in the running game. USC managed to pressure Joseph quite a bit, notching nine pressures on 18 drop-backs. The ground game was a different story, however; Wisconsin's offensive front was able to move bodies and clear rushing lanes.

Nelson, for all intents and purposes, replaced PJ Wilkins, whom the Badgers tried to start at three different positions this fall (left tackle, right tackle and right guard) before ultimately removing him from the starting lineup Saturday night in Madison.

But if Nelson is unavailable, Wilkins would likely be forced back into the starting five, as Wisconsin has shown it doesn't want to play backup center Ryan Cory (who replaced injured starter Austin Kawecki in the second half of the Michigan State game, and played well in the process) and would rather kick Stylz Blackmon over to center than have Cory start a game there.

There appear to be two distinct directions Wisconsin could go up front if Nelson is indeed unavailable against the Hawkeyes:

Option A, from left to right: Kevin Heywood, Colin Cubberly, Blackmon, Wilkins, Emerson Mandell.

Option B: Heywood, Cubberly, Cory, Blackmon, Mandell.

Another seemingly less likely option is for Wisconsin to get Arkansas transfer Blake Cherry his first reps since Week 2. He played 38 snaps at right guard against Notre Dame and 19 snaps at right guard against Western Illinois. We haven't seen him since; he appears to have fallen out of favor with the staff.

If you're at all familiar with the battle for the Heartland Trophy, this goes without saying, but Iowa week is not the week to have major question marks along the offensive line. The Badgers need to be able to run the ball to win this game, and Iowa checks in at an elite 5th nationally in rushing defense, allowing 82.9 yards per game.