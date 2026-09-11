Badgers Legend Likes What He Sees: 'Gonna be a Really Good Wisconsin Football Team'

In the first half against Notre Dame, Wisconsin football looked like Wisconsin football.

Its defense was swarming and opportunistic. Its offense, though a bit stuck in the mud in terms of the running game, still managed to move the ball methodically.

Though Notre Dame ran away with the game in the second half, many Badgers fans and alumni like what they saw out of the team's demeanor. Though the final score was pretty lopsided and reads like a Fighting Irish blowout, there are those that believe Wisconsin displayed the requisite physicality and improved play at the line of scrimmage it's going to take to turn this program around.

Add Badgers' legend Montee Ball to that list.

Appearing on ESPN Madison, Ball appeared quite confident about the 2026 Badgers.

"I don't want to beat a dead horse but I want for the players to know this, I want for the fans to understand, this is gonna be a really good Wisconsin football team," Ball said. "They know if they wanna turn this program around, this is the year to do it. And I'm excited to watch that."

“THIS IS GONNA BE A REALLY GOOD WISCONSIN FOOTBALL TEAM.”



Former Badgers RB @MonteeBall28 likes what he sees from this Wisconsin team.



Could this be the year the #Badgers finally turn things around? 🦡 pic.twitter.com/8636LeMBgD — ESPN Madison (@ESPNMadison) September 11, 2026

Wisconsin obviously produced a mixed bag of a performance Sunday night against a loaded roster. Were there clear signs of improvement, especially offensively? Positively. Was it enough to say with absolute certainty that this is going to be a "really good Wisconsin football team," as Ball did? I'm not so sure.

Head coach Luke Fickell, speaking to reporters after the game, seems to agree with Ball's sentiment. Though he somewhat concerningly couldn't explain what happened as his team collapsed in the second half, he appeared at least to some degree pleased with the fight that he saw.

“I found out a lot of things. I’m not saying it’s all great, that’s for sure," he said. “We grow from this and I’m telling you, we’re gonna be in a good place.”

Why Ball could be right — and why he could be wrong

Former Wisconsin running back Montee Ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Again, I think it's too early to tell one way or another what kind of team this is going to be. An opener as heavy underdogs against a team the caliber of which Wisconsin was never supposed to be able to compete with won't tell us a whole lot. Neither will a Week 2 home game against a severely overmatched FCS opponent.

If Ball is right, if this is a really good Wisconsin football team, it'll be because the offensive line continues to grow after an up-and-down Week 1. It'll be because the secondary tightens up and perhaps trusts its corners in man-to-man a little more. It'll be because that defensive front seven remains largely lights out. It'll be because Colton Joseph continues to improve on the flashes he displayed against the Irish.

If Ball is wrong, it'll be because Wisconsin's offensive line doesn't improve. Perhaps injuries remain an issue, or perhaps left tackle PJ Wilkins simply can't improve his pass protection. Joseph proves talented but too turnover prone, and Jeff Grimes' offense once again can't find consistency. On the other side of the ball, the Badgers' pass-rush fizzles out after a promising start to the season, and despite an improved secondary on paper, the back end of the defense remains a problem at times.