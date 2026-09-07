Rohrer's Reaction: Badgers Show Growth, Make Familiar Mind-Numbing Mistakes

Wisconsin hung tight with a national title contender for one half of football...and then completely fell apart in the second half, making it hard to be encouraged by whatever progress was perceived early in the game.

Sound familiar?

It felt awfully similar to the Indiana game last fall, in which the Badgers hung around in the first half and went into the locker room down just 10-7, only to completely crumble in the second half in Bloomington against the eventual national champion and lose 31-7.

Sunday night was a mixed bag, but it's hard to feel extremely encouraged or discouraged one way or another at this point. Here's a handful of reactions from Wisconsin's Week 1 loss to No. 4 Notre Dame:

Wisconsin's offense is going to be better this fall

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn't look that pretty against the Irish, but remember, that was likely the best defense Wisconsin will see all year. It's loaded with NFL Draft picks from top to bottom. Quarterback Colton Joseph was nothing special, but he still threw for over 200 yards — Wisconsin only did that once (!) last fall, when Danny O'Neil tossed for 283 yards against Middle Tennessee State.

Joseph has plenty to clean up, and the pick-six was a really poor, panicked throw. But it's clear as day that he's miles better throwing the football than anybody Wisconsin had last season. I've still got my question marks about the running game, but even a very mediocre day from Joseph is a sign of vast improvement for the Badgers' offense.

Malachi Coleman might be the best wideout Wisconsin has had in years

Coleman's breakout Sunday night is another big reason why I believe the Badgers' offense is in much better shape this fall. When was the last time Wisconsin had a receiver who ran routes like Coleman did last night? Oh, and he just happens to be 6-5 and blazing fast. Talent was never a question for the former conensus top-60 recruit, and after reeling in four catches for 76 yards and one touchdown against potentially the top secondary in the nation, embarrassing a few defensive backs in the process, it's officially time to get excited about Coleman's potential in Madison.

Egregious mistakes rear their ugly head

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mason Posa. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most common recurring themes from the Fickell tenure has been mind-numbing mistakes. Snaps flying over quarterbacks' heads. Pre-game unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Ill-fated trick plays.

Sunday night, the Badgers once again made a handful of truly baffling miscues that were significant in how lopsided the final score was.

Running back Harrison Bortolotti's muffed kickoff that set up a short field for the Irish and an easy touchdown is the big one. Why he was back there in the first place is a whole separate question. But on that same defensive series, the Badgers appeared to have a chance to hold Notre Dame to a field goal attempt despite turning the ball over inside the red zone. Then, star linebacker Mason Posa was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for tossing an Irish ball-carrier to the ground after the whistle.

Joseph's pick was also very reminiscent of some of the abysmal quarterback play Fickell has endured at Wisconsin. Left tackle PJ Wilkins looked lost in protection, and Joseph threw the ball right to DJ McKinney.

Mike Tressel's zone coverage is a problem

It took him a couple quarters to get going, but eventually, CJ Carr had no problem dicing through the Badgers' pass defense, which inexplicably remained mainly in zone as the quarterback continuously found open receiver after open receiver.

Whether it was Carr taking the easy eight or nine yards in the flat or finding Irish receivers open over the middle, Wisconsin's zone coverage was largely ineffective Sunday night, especially when the pressure off the edge didn't get home.

The Badgers upgraded their secondary this offseason with an increased focus on man coverage in mind. I understand Notre Dame has talented eligibles, but Wisconsin didn't challenge the Irish wideouts one-on-one and was far too content to sit back in what wound up being an mostly futile zone coverage scheme. This pass defense must improve, and the most frustrating part is that the talent is there.