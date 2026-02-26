Wisconsin Badgers' most underrated offensive players entering spring practice

The Wisconsin Badgers 2026 roster has been hard at work in Madison over the past month, with the program's spring camp expected to begin in the coming weeks.

With roughly 50 new faces on the roster between transfers and incoming freshmen, the Badgers will have a new look in Luke Fickell's fourth season at the helm.

As the spring window approaches, here are some overlooked players who could play a bigger role than anticipated.

Quarterback: Carter Smith

There may not be a true under-appreciated or underrated player in this room. Colton Joseph has gotten his flowers, Deuce Adams is a youngster with upside and Carter Smith led Wisconsin to a pair of ranked wins as a true freshman.

But it's hard to overstate just how impressive Smith was last season, even if it didnt' show up on the stat sheet. He struggled as a passer and primarily made his impact as a rusher, but his command of the offense and ability to step in and not be phased by the big moments is quite rare for a first-year player.

A four-star recruit the Badgers flipped from Michigan, Smith in Year 2 could be the best backup QB Wisconsin has had since Luke Fickell took over, though that will depend upon his growth in the passing game.

Running Back: Bryan Jackson

Jackson is sort of stuck in the middle of Wisconsin's offseason moves at running back. They added senior Abu Sama, who has nearly 2,000 career rushing yards, and redshirt sophomore Nate Palmer, who's a promising young player.

Jackson rushed for fewer than 200 yards in both of his seasons at USC and was used mostly in short-yardage situations in 2025. Standing at 6'0, 235 pounds, Jackson fits the profile of a bruising goal line back, but there could be some untapped potential in a larger role with two years of eligibility left.

Jackson averaged 5.2 yards per carry in 2024 and has shown some burst running between the tackles. He'll face stiff competition for carries in 2026, but Jackson could be a player who forces the staff to keep him on the field.

Wide Receiver: Shamar Rigby

The Badgers return a trio of contributing wide receivers from last season in Chris Brooks, Tyrell Henry and Eugene Hilton, and they've added a few intriguing transfers.

Most of the attention has gone to high-upside, unproven players like Zion Kearney and Malachi Coleman or FCS transfer Jaylon Domingeaux.

But rising junior Shamar Rigby is coming off a strong sophomore season at Oklahoma State, where he was the team's third leading receiver, posting 25 catches for 351 yards and a touchdown.

I’m liking what I’m seeing from #Badgers’ transfer WR Shamar Rigby.



Really reliable hands and a knack for getting open.



Love how he works back to the ball here through contact: pic.twitter.com/YeI0SBVbHz — Seamus (@seamus_rohrer) January 20, 2026

Wisconsin needs wide receivers to step up, and Rigby has a case to be the most proven wide receiver in the room.

Tight End: Grant Stec

While Tucker Ashcraft battled injury during 2025, it was often Grant Stec who got the nod in 12 personnel alongside Lance Mason. Stec was quiet in his 200 offensive snaps, catching just five passes for 52 yards.

But for a redshirt freshman, he held his own.

And although the Badgers brought in Jacob Harris and Ryan Schwendeman through the portal to replace Ashcraft and Mason, Stec will likely have the chance to compete for first-team reps this spring.

Offensive Line: PJ Wilkins

Three players are essential locks to start on the offensive line in Week 1: tackle Kevin Heywood, center Austin Kawecki and guard/tackle Emerson Mandell.

Beyond that, it looks like an open competition, and Wilkins looks to be in a good spot to win a starting guard spot — both of which could be open if Mandell sticks at right tackle.

Wilkins still has two years of eligibility remaining and played 180 snaps at Ole Miss last season, making a pair of starts. He didn't allow a sack, according to Pro Football Focus.

Wilkins and Collin Cubberly look to be the top guard options, but the Badgers have a lot of underclassmen on their roster, and there should be plenty of competition across the board.