Wisconsin Badgers Roster Still Has a Lot To Prove After Transfer Portal Additions

The Wisconsin Badgers are looking for their over 30 additions in the transfer portal to provide a big boost for a roster in need of a talent influx.

Different players doesn't always mean better, though, and this group of newcomers will still have a lot to prove this fall.

Combined with the returning players from the 2025, Wisconsin's overall talent still isn't well-regarded in the Big Ten.

According to Athlon Sports' recruiting rankings analysis, the Badgers have the fifth-lowest roster talent in the conference.

Ranking Big Ten Football Roster Talent based on recruiting rankings average since 2022, data compiled by @AthlonSports pic.twitter.com/hB44s0TDl5 — The Big Ten Huddle 🎙️ (@TheBigTenHuddle) February 18, 2026

Recruiting rankings are far from the perfect measurement of a roster's capability, but it reflects a roster that lacks in proven, consistent talent.

Some of the Badgers' transfer portal additions have starting experience from their previous teams, like former Iowa State running back Abu Sama or Missouri safety Marvin Burks Jr.

Former Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama (24) will be the Wisconsin Badgers No. 1 running back. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

But many of them are coming to Wisconsin to seek larger roles or fulfill untapped potential from their previous teams.

That makes them no sure thing to provide the boost the Badgers are looking for, but Luke Fickell and his staff are counting on the compeititon they're creating to bring out the best in the group.

The experience is especially lacking at wide receiver and along the offensive line, where Wisconsin brought in a wide range of players with different skillsets.

The onus will be on the coaches to show of their development chops and pull together a roster going thorough significant turnover with the hopes of returning to a bowl game and Big Ten contention in 2026.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: