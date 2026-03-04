Wisconsin Badgers Confirm Hiring of New WR Coach Straight From NFL

Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers confirmed the hiring of a new wide receivers coach that they had been zeroing in on for multiple weeks.

The team formally announced the addition of Ari Confesor from the Jacksonville Jaguars as the new WR coach Wednesday.

Confesor was part of the Jaguars staff this year, joining through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and sticking around through their impressive playoff run.

He had also previously been a part of the scouting department of the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in his career.

Before coming to Jacksonville, Confesor was the wide receivers coach at Wake Forest in 2023 and 2024.

Under his tutelage, WR Taylor Morin became the Demon Decon's all-time receiving yards leader and earned All-Conference honors in 2024.

Confesor also previously coached for Air Force, Holy Cross and Rhode Island and had some special teams duties during that span.

As a player, he was a two-time FCS All-American wide receiver at Holy Cross and was later named to their Hall of Fame.

He replaces former Badgers wide receivers coach Jordan Reid, who was hired this offseason by the Baltimore Ravens.

Wisconsin Badgers wide receivers coach Jordan Reid was hired by the Baltimore Ravens this winter. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Confesor is the Badgers fifth different WR coach in the last five years, and he inherits a group that went through plenty of turnover this offseason with graduations and transfer portal moves.

Wisconsin only has three returning receivers who caught a pass for the Badgers last season, with five new transfers and three true freshmen in the 2026 class.

The talent is already assembled for the new receivers coach. It will be his job to get the most out of them.

Fickell also added Cam Odom to the coaching staff as an assistant wide receivers coach. He played wide receiver at Ohio University from 2016-21 and was most recently assistant wide receivers coach at Georgia.