Wisconsin Badgers Hire Minnesota's Special Teams Coordinator Who Brings Decade of NFL Experience

For the first time in the Luke Fickell era, the Wisconsin Badgers will have a standalone special teams coordinator.

Luke Fickell announced a set of new changes to his coaching staff Wednesday, headlined by the addition of special teams coach Bob Ligashesky.

Ligashesky comes over from the Minnesota Golden Gophers, where held the same role for the past two seasons.

He was not retained on P.J. Fleck's coaching staff for 2026, opening up the opportunity for him to jump to Wisconsin.

The Badgers will be the seventh college program where he has coached special teams, along with Syracuse, Bowling Green, Illinois, Pittsburgh and Kent State.

Ligashesky also spent more than a decade coaching special teams in the NFL. He was previously the coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, St. Louis Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans.

In his most recent stint with Minnesota, the Gophers had some issues at kicker but found success in the return game with Koi Perich fielding kicks.

As we reported on Sunday, as well as earlier today, Minnesota is expected to move on from special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky.



Since Fickell arrived in Madison, he has entrusted special teams coaching to outside linebackers coach Matt Michell, who remains on the staff and added the title of associate head coach.

This past fall, Wisconsin had mixed results with kicker Nathanial Vakos, and halfway through the season, the Badgers added Sean West into the rotation at punter

Wide receiver Vinny Anthony had an impressive kickoff return touchdown against Alabama, but the return units were otherwise unspectacular.

In addition to hiring Ligashesky, Fickell also announced the hiring of a new wide receivers coach and other assistants on both side of the ball.