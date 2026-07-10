Badgers Tailback Abu Sama Names the NFL Stars who Shaped his Game

Wisconsin football's next RB1 Abu Sama is a unique tailback.

Yes, his background plays into that. Sama's parents are both from Africa, and they've raised quite the family — his siblings are high-level athletes as well, including an older brother who ran track at Iowa State.

But Sama's uniqueness as a running back comes from his play-style. He's a compact ball-carrier who currently stands at 5-foot-11, 210 pounds. But pop on his tape, and you'll see a dizzying array of moves that makes him a nightmare in the open field.

The #Badgers’ new RB1 has a DEEP bag of moves 🌀



Full FILM ROOM is live https://t.co/da3StfW0pg pic.twitter.com/bF7gJzIhyI — Seamus (@seamus_rohrer) January 16, 2026

Sama can run through you, but he'll also jump over you, spin around you, or discard you with a stiff arm. He's a rare back in that he's strong and physical with a low center of gravity, but he can also absolutely break ankles in the open field.

Giving an interview to Mike Heller of Badger Connect, Sama was asked who he models his game after. Admitting that he didn't watch a ton of football growing up as a kid, Sama still provided two excellent answers, naming two backs he watches a lot of now: Le'Veon Bell and Alvin Kamara.

Obviously, both backs had/are in the midst of special careers in the NFL. Bell's patient running style and role on the 2010s Pittsburgh Steelers' "Killer B's" offense has immortalized him. Kamara, meanwhile, is in the twilight of his career but made a name for himself as a shifty, dynamic back who thrives as a pass-catcher and significantly out-performed his third-round (67th overall) draft selection with the New Orleans Saints.

Bell, in particular, looks to be an especially apt comparison. The former Steeler became known for his patient running style, often dancing behind the line of scrimmage, waiting for his blocks to develop before he exploded through a rushing lane.

Sama displays some of that same patience on his Iowa State film:

“I try to do it all. Whatever I need to do to score or get the first down in that situation," he told Heller. "If I need to jump over somebody, if I need to spin, if I need to go through somebody, make a move, I’m gonna do what I need to do. God has definitely blessed me with a lot of abilities, and I’ve put in a lot of work with my brothers to be able to do what I can do right now. It’s just a matter of me showcasing what I can do.”

Sama should get every opportunity to showcase what he can do this fall as Wisconsin's projected top running back in what should be a very ground-game heavy offense.