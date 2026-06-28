Player Previews: RB Abu Sama Looks to Spin, Hurdle His Way Through the Big Ten

Over the course of the summer leading up to Big Ten Media Days and fall camp, Badgers On SI will extensively preview Wisconsin football's roster with a write-up for each player expected to be remotely involved in 2026.

We continue the series with one of the Badgers most-prized transfers, former Iowa State tailback Abu Sama.

2025 Stats

140 carries, 732 yards (5.2 yards per carry), five touchdowns | Five catches (eight targets), 19 yards

Overview

Sama was one of the best transfer portal tailbacks available, and thus he was one of the Badgers biggest additions this offseason. After spending three years in Ames, where he was involved right out of the gate as a true freshman to the tune of 665 total yards and six touchdowns, he sought greener pastures in the portal and has now found a home where he can be the undisputed RB1.

The Badgers will surely distribute quite a few touches in their halfback room, but Sama is the clear and away top tailback. He runs with a very unique style; the 5-foot-11, 211-pound running back is certainly a bruiser and has a low center of gravity. But don't box him into being a power back; he has an impressive array of hurdles and spin moves with which he can shed tackles in the open field.

Sama isn't the most explosive tailback. He has the capacity to break big runs with his ability to make defenders miss at the second level, but he isn't exactly a home run hitter. Rather, he's the kind of back that gets harder to tackle as the game wears on, pounding opposing defenses into submission.

Best-Case Scenario

Wisconsin RB Abu Sama. | Christian Borman.

In a perfect world for Wisconsin, Sama plays like the clear lead back, but the Badgers also find several other capable backs to spell him and keep his legs fresh at all times. One of the reasons Sama was so dangerous at Iowa State is because he got to split carries with Carson Hansen for the past two seasons; Wisconsin should look to replicate that formula.

If that happens, Sama is primed for his best year yet. He continues to show growth as a pass-blocker and a receiver, rounding out his game and developing into a true NFL-caliber halfback. In this perfect scenario, Sama probably sets career-highs in every category (except potentially his 7.3 yards per carry as a freshman) and is Wisconsin's scariest back since, dare I say, Braelon Allen.

"I loved his film, loved the way he was able to run the ball in a lot of different ways. When he was at Iowa State, I loved the kind of kid that he is. Incredibly hard-working, diligent, got a real tough mindset about him," offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said this spring.

Worst-Case Scenario

For running backs, injury is often the worst-case scenario that first comes to mind. Sama tweaked his hamstring at the end of spring practice, but it's not an ailment that's expected to impact his availability for the season. Sama's worst-case scenario likely doesn't have much to do with him; it's more of an inditement on the rest of the offense.

If things go wrong for Sama in 2026, it'll likely be due to yet another stagnant Badgers' offense. Whether that's due to a porous offensive line, injuries at the quarterback position or anything in between, it doesn't really matter.

Both would stymie Sama and result in a brutal senior year for a promising tailback looking to cash in on three highly productive years with the Cyclones. In this scenario, Sama may not even finish as Wisconsin's leading rusher.

Prediction

Former Iowa State Cyclones' running back Abu Sama III . | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sama reminds me of a slightly more elusive Tawee Walker, who ran for 846 yards and 10 touchdowns as a Badger in 2024. I'd imagine, barring another complete offensive meltdown in Madison, that Sama gets close to those numbers.

Again, Wisconsin is going to rely heavily on Sama in the backfield, but it also has plenty of other exciting options (returnee Darrion Dupree, USC transfer Bryan Jackson, ect) to turn to. I imagine the Badgers will be careful not to overwork him with the beating they took at running back last season, losing Dilin Jones and Gideon Ituka to season-ending injuries.

Sama is as good of a running back as they come without being truly elite. Could he take that next step in 2026? Certainly, especially if the Badgers' offense takes big strides with him. But I see Sama being a reliable, dependable chain-mover who will ultimately deserve more credit than he receives for the work he puts in in Wisconsin's backfield this fall.