Four Teams Showing Interest in Terrion Arnold Amid Kidnapping Case, Agent Says

Less than two weeks after the Lions released Terrion Arnold amid felony charges for armed robbery and kidnapping, the former first-round cornerback is receiving interest from four teams.

Arnold, 23, was arrested in June, turning himself in for an incident that took place in Largo, Fla. this past February. Arnold was accused of “coordinating and directing” the kidnapping and assaulting of three men who he suspected of robbing him, and if found guilty, the charges could result in a lifetime sentence in prison. He has maintained his innocence and denied his involvement in the situation, and is currently out on a $1 million bond.

The Lions cut Arnold shortly after he was released from prison, and now that he’s cleared waivers, he is able to sign with another team. According to his agent, Nicole Lynn, four teams have reached out about the corner. Per Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press, Lynn said during a court hearing on Friday that the Texans, Colts, Seahawks and Jets have all reached out about Arnold, and that there’s a “very good likelihood” he signs with a team in the next 45 days.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Arnold had a physical with the Texans on Thursday, and is currently scheduled to visit with two other teams next week.

The NFL season begins in 61 days, when the Seahawks kickoff the 2026 campaign against the Patriots. Training camps begin later this month, and the first preseason game is less than a month away on Aug. 6.

Per Birkett, a Florida court denied the state’s request to require Arnold to wear a GPS tracker, which would have made it difficult for Arnold to workout and do what he needed to sign with another team. He is currently mandated to stay at his home in Florida as he awaits trial, except for meetings for work or with his attorney. A trial date has not yet been set for Arnold.

Arnold was the No. 24 pick in the 2024 NFL draft by the Lions, heading into the pros after a tenure at Alabama which saw him earn first-team All-American honors in his final collegiate season. Arnold, who logged 31 total tackles, one interception and eight pass breakups through eight games in 2025 before landing on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, had yet to live up to the pick he was selected at before his arrest. Multiple corners taken shortly after him in the same draft such as Cooper DeJean and Kamari Lassiter, who have each been elected to a Pro Bowl, have proven much more successful thus far. Even so, Arnold’s talent and potential has drawn interest from several teams across the league amid his legal battle.

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