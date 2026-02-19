Wisconsin Badgers Have Two Under-The-Radar Transfer Portal Additions, According to College Football Executives

The Wisconsin Badgers incoming class of over 30 transfer portal players this winter wasn't full of the top-rated players from around the country.

But Luke Fickell is confident he found some significant upgrades for the roster, even if the players aren't all big names.

Other executives around college football agree.

247 Sports surveyed staffers at football programs around the country to find out who they saw as the best under-the-radar transfers from this winter, and Wisconsin had two of them.

Who are the under-the-radar steals of the 2026 transfer portal cycle?



From a D-II TE with All-America upside to the undervalued QBs front office staffers love, these are 100 names sources spotlighted.



"He's my pick for this year's Trinidad Chambliss."https://t.co/2oUR0XvQTa pic.twitter.com/bzNx0x60XX — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) February 18, 2026

Jake Anderson, DL, Wisconsin

Anderson's recruitment flew under the radar, given that Illinois State played in the FCS title game Jan. 5 and he committed to Wisconsin a few days later, but he had huge offers from across the country. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound defensive tackle has 41 career starts. Chris Hummer, 247 Sports

Anderson was one of the most productive defensive tackles at the FCS level last year and an ironman who played a high volume of snaps while rarely coming off of the field.

The question is how well his game will translate to the Big Ten level, but the experienced senior could be a steal for the Badgers' defensive line if he maintains his high level of play.

Javan Robinson, CB, Wisconsin

One of the portal's more experienced cornerbacks with more than 1,600 career snaps, Robinson is a solid player who can be a capable CB1 for Wisconsin next year. One ACC staffer liked Robinson better on tape than any of the corners who returned for the Badgers. Chris Hummer, 247 Sports

Robinson was a two-year starter at Arizona State who will inject some much-needed experience into Wisconsin's cornerback room.

It's hard for a starting-level corner to fly under the radar, but his lack of turnovers last season left him rated lower than some of the other players on the market.

He's still a reliable coverage player who isn't afraid to get physical against the run, and he'll be counted on to improve a position of weakness from 2025.