Badgers' Will Pauling seen practicing after suffering injury against Purdue
Wisconsin's No. 1 wide receiver Will Pauling suffered a leg injury against Purdue that caused him to miss the second half of their blowout win on Saturday. He played only 13 snaps and was held without a reception for the first time since 2022.
The Badgers' offense found success without their top target, compiling nearly 600 yards of total offense against the lowly Boilermakers. His absence also resulted in the emergence of freshman wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, who had six catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns en route to Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.
Despite being banged up, 247Sports' Evan Flood reports that Pauling has been practicing this week ahead of Wisconsin's road contest against Rutgers.
Heading into this season, Pauling was coming off one of the best receiver seasons in recent memory for the Wisconsin program, totaling 74 catches for 837 yards and six touchdowns. He was on all of the preseason watch lists, but he's averaged only 5.5 catches and 47 yards in the two full games this season with quarterback Braedyn Locke.
Kekahuna has lined up in the slot for 115 of his 116 snaps this season, while Pauling has played 91% of his snaps from the slot. It's rare for a team to lean on two slot receivers, especially when you have a run-heavy scheme like Wisconsin, but it might be their best option going forward.
Outside receiver Bryson Green is also dealing with an injury, which resulted in the emergence of junior C.J. Williams, who had four catches for 60 yards against Purdue.
Despite a bevy of injuries to the position, Wisconsin has proved that they have depth at wide receiver. As the passing game continues to develop with Locke at quarterback, he'll have a lot of options with where he can throw the football.