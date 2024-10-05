Wisconsin goes for nearly 600 yards of offense in destruction of Purdue
Wisconsin snapped a two-game losing streak by pulverizing Purdue 52-6 Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium iin Madison.
The Badgers, playing without their No. 1 quarterback (Tyler Van Dyke) and leading rusher (Chez Mellusi), racked up 589 yards of offense and showcased explosive potential for the first time this season.
Vinny Anthony caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from Braedyn Locke late in the first quarter for a 14-0 Badgers lead. Wisconsin carried a 21-6 lead into the half after Tawee Walker's second rushing touchdown with nine seconds left in the second quarter.
In the third, Locke found Trech Kekahuna for a catch-and-run that went 64 yards for a touchdown and a 28-6 lead. The two connected again later in the third quarter on a 25-yard score and Walker's third touchdown of the game was a 17-yard burst with 12 seconds left in the third.
Cade Yacamelli provided a 30-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
Locke finished 20-of-31 for 359 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Kekahuna finished with six receptions for 134 yards and two scores.
Walker had 94 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. He was the clear No. 1 running back without Mellusi. Dillin Jones and Darrion Dupree were second on the team with seven rush attempts each while Yacamelli got the ball five times.
Up next: Wisconsin (3-2) at Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 12.