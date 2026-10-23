Barry Alvarez' Take on No. 16 USC is Understandable, but Misguided

The stakes for both programs are enormous when the Badgers do battle with the Trojans on Saturday night in Madison.

It's a game that, when looking at the bigger picture, neither coach can afford to lose unless they're prepared to go on an improbable run the rest of the season.

Despite the Trojans' perch at No. 16 in the country and their high-flying offense led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, who's second nationally in passing yards with 2,045, this game is expected to be neck-and-neck; USC is less than a field goal favorite.

There's a few reasons why the Badgers are expected to be able to keep this game close against a pretty clearly superior opponent. Their defense, particularly their run defense, has been nothing short of lights out. If they can make USC one-dimensional, that should help their chances exponentially.

What's more, while Wisconsin's offense struggled mightily against UCLA in Pasadena, the Bruins have a tough, downhill defense that's on a different tier than that of the Trojans. The Badgers' offense should be positioned for at least a minor bounce-back.

But one of the biggest reasons why Wisconsin has legitimate hope in this game is the setting: Camp Randall Stadium at night. That's where head coach Luke Fickell pulled off his first two ranked upsets with this program last fall, toppling both Washington and Illinois under the lights in Madison. Under Fickell, even in games the Badgers ultimately didn't win, they gave No. 1 Oregon all it could handle in 2024 and put up a similarly inspiring fight against No. 3 Ohio State in 2023.

Wisconsin legend, former head coach and athletic directory Barry Alvarez, believes Wisconsin's home-field advantage is going to be a major factor and unlike anything the Trojans have seen this fall.

"They don't play in front of anybody. They have a big stadium with nobody in it. They're not used to a full stadium, with a loud house, where they have to deal with the noise," Alvarez said on ESPN Madison.

“They’re not used to a FULL STADIUM with a LOUD HOUSE.”



🎙️ Barry Alvarez says USC will struggle to handle the noise at Camp Randall, and that #Badgers fans need to make the difference! pic.twitter.com/cKW9G4wus4 — ESPN Madison (@ESPNMadison) October 22, 2026

Nothing Alvarez says here is wrong. I covered the Wisconsin at USC game at the Coliseum in 2024; the crowd was a joke by Big Ten standards. USC, by the way, was ranked inside the top-15 at the time and it was a gorgeous day in Los Angeles.

But unfortunately for the Badgers, USC should actually be quite used to a full stadium and a loud house, because it just beat Penn State on the road in the white-out game.

Now, the Nittany Lions are obviously not the team we thought they were ahead of the season, the team that climbed all the way to No. 13 in the AP Poll before Wisconsin knocked them off. But the white-out game is still one of the most intimidating environments in the sport, with over 100,000 crazed Penn State fans jam-packed into Beaver Stadium.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley called it "one of my favorite wins as a head coach" after the game. "Obviously, phenomenal atmosphere, as good as it gets in college football."

USC has only played two road games across their first seven outings this season; Penn State and a clash with Rutgers in Week 3. Camp Randall Stadium at night will surely be a challenging environment. But while the Trojans may not necessarily be used to a packed, loud stadium, it just authored a win at one of the most crowded, ear-shattering venues in the sport.