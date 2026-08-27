Before Final Year in Madison, Chris Brooks Jr Relishes Teammates who are 'Ready for the Fight'

Wisconsin's fifth-year senior wideout Chris Brooks Jr has seen quite a bit during his time in Madison.

The St. Louis, Missouri native's first season at Wisconsin was the fateful 2022 campaign, the year head coach Paul Chryst got fired after a home blowout loss to Illinois in October. He didn't play in the regular season as a true freshman, but he made his debut in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State.

Due to both a string of unlucky injuries and the decline of Wisconsin football, Brooks hasn't played in a bowl game since.

This year, he hopes to get back to the postseason and help orchestrate the Badgers' turnaround the Dairy State was has long waited patiently for. As a fifth-year senior, he's developed into a leader of the team, and he was one of the Badgers' three attendees at Big Ten Media Days. Lauded for his blocking prowess and physicality on the outside, he's in line to start on the perimeter, just like he did for 10 games last season.

Wisconsin football is a much different program than it was when Brooks committed out of St. Louis University High School. He himself is a much different wide receiver.

“He made more of a variety of types of plays in the spring. Last year, he was a really outstanding blocker for us and I guess what you could call a possession receiver; he caught the ball underneath a lot with his numbers facing the quarterback, but not a lot of plays down the field or crossing the field. He made a lot of plays in that intermediate or deep field area this spring," offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said at the team's local media day.

"I actually asked him that question one day, I said ‘Dude, you’re playing so much better, what’s the difference?' He said, ‘I just think I realize it’s my time. I have to now.'"

Brooks' take on the 2026 Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chris Brooks Jr. catches a pass during practice. | Christian Borman

The receiver is right; it's now or never for Brooks to make an impact. With just 12 catches for 151 yards to his name thus far in his career, 2026 could be the season he finally breaks out, or yet another year of obscurity.

But his own personal performance aside, Brooks is encouraged by the attitude of his teammates ahead of an absolutely critical season for the program.

“The defense is good, they’re gonna get the best of us sometimes, but we haven’t deferred to them. We come back and we fight. That’s something I’m happy to see. We don’t have a team of people who are gonna give up when things don’t go right," he said. "I think we have a lot of guys who are ready for the fight.”

It's one of the more poorly-kept secrets in Madison that Wisconsin's locker room wasn't in the greatest shape last season. But Brooks sees a different mindset on the 2026 Badgers.

Ultimately, more cameradarie in the locker room means nothing if the Badgers don't translate that into wins. But ahead of a crucial season for both Brooks and Wisconsin football, the grizzled fifth-year veteran likes what he sees from his teammates.