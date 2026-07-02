Player Previews: What can WR Chris Brooks Jr do With His Last Chance?

Over the course of the summer leading up to Big Ten Media Days and fall camp, Badgers On SI will extensively preview Wisconsin football's roster with a write-up for each player expected to be remotely involved in 2026.

We continue the series with another fifth-year senior wide receiver, Chris Brooks Jr.

2025 Stats

11 catches (16 targets), 124 yards

Overview

Despite the modest output, last season was Brooks' most productive year yet in Madison. The wide receiver earned a starting role, but Wisconsin's pitiful passing game and revolving door at quarterback prevented Brooks from making any kind of sizable impact.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver has a tradition of being a spring camp darling in the preseason, showcasing an impressive combination of size, speed and hands before inevitably sustaining one injury or another that derails his season. He broke that tradition last season, staying largely healthy and playing in all 12 games.

Now a fifth-year senior, Brooks is one of the elder statesmen of the wide receiver room and looks primed for his biggest workload yet. In addition to his aforementioned size and speed combination, Brooks has consistently been called out as a leader of the team.

“He’s the ultimate leader, unbelievable guy to coach, experienced guy, knows the offense, competes his tail off," new wide receivers coach Ari Confessor said this spring.

Best-Case Scenario

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chris Brooks Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brooks' best-case scenario obviously starts with him staying healthy. It's hard to know what to expect from the injury-prone wideout given his history, but if he manages to stay on the field, he could give Wisconsin a big, physical option in the pass game.

One of the ways Brooks has climbed up the depth chart is his willingness and tenacity as a blocker on the perimeter, a non-negotiable in Jeff Grimes' physical offense.

“If you don’t block, there’s no way you’re getting the ball ever," slot receiver Tyrell Henry said this spring. "Me and Chris, we love blocking for each other, we love blocking for our teammates.”

If all goes according to plan, Brooks plays plenty of snaps due to his blocking prowess and that turns into more opportunities in the passing game. He finally puts it all together and becomes adept at using his larger frame to box out defensive backs, becoming one of quarterback Colton Joseph's favorite targets and a big-time chain-mover for the Badgers. If this passing offense finds any rhythm this fall, that's certainly a possibility.

Worst-Case Scenario

We've essentially already seen the worst-case scenario play out for Brooks, even outside of an injury context. He finally muscled his way to the top of the depth chart last season, only to play in the worst passing offense in the Power Four and one of the worst overall in the nation.

The exciting thing about Brooks is though it's been a disappointing career due to injuries and incompetent offenses, he can only improve upon his quiet seasons. It's hard to see him getting less than the 11 catches for 124 yards he did last fall, but if he does, it'll be the product of yet another broken offense in Madison.

Prediction

Wisconsin wide receiver Chris Brooks Jr. (2). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brooks will go as the offense goes, like all of the skill players in Cardinal and White. And while I think this is certainly Brooks' best shot to contribute in a full-time capacity, there's other wide receivers in this room I could see ultimately surpassing him.

Brooks' blocking acumen will get him plenty of reps early, but how are his hands? Does he get open? That's what's going to matter as the Badgers look to get their passing game off the ground.

I still expect Brooks to play quite a bit. Again, his leadership, physicality and buy-in to the level of intensity Grimes needs from his wideouts blocking on the perimeter is an important part of Wisconsin's offense. But I see plenty of other more capable pure pass-catchers in this room, and I see a handful of them surpassing Brooks statistically even if he plays a steady, crucial role.